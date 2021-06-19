Hermosillo on alert; they are only guaranteed domestic drinking water for the next 20 days

BEAUTIFUL

The inhabitants of the capital of Sonora are only guaranteed the supply of domestic drinking water for the next 20 days, due to the most extreme drought in the last 60 years, warned the State Water Commission.

This is due to the fact that the Abelardo L. Rodríguez dam is totally dry.

While the Plutarco Elías Calles “El Novillo” dam is at 23% of its capacity, with it the Independencia Aqueduct works with the capacity to send up to 1,200 liters of water per second, but currently the reservoir drops from 14 to 18 cubic centimeters up to date. If this continues, the pumps would enter an extraction crisis in the next 20 days, warned Sergio Ávila Ceceña, CEA executive member.

This situation would complicate the supply of water for human consumption to 100,000 families that inhabit the entire south of Hermosillo, from the Paseo del Río Sonora to the south of the capital.

