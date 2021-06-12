Hermès surprises with some photos of bags made only with vegetables

The French firm Hermès is one of the companies that more criticism has received from animal groups, has always been characterized by its leather creations. Its iconic Birkin model, for example, has versions made with calf, ostrich and even crocodile skin.

But times change and many brands are choosing to open up to the new reality of consumers, increasingly committed to aspects such as sustainability or the environment.

Hermès herself has published some surprising photos on her social networks of bags made entirely with vegetables. Its author is the designer Ben Denzer, which has used asparagus, cucumbers and cabbage to create three 100% vegetable models.

The company has not made clear what is behind these images, that have aroused great attraction among their followers (Proof of this is that they have all exceeded 100,000 likes on Instagram, something that the firm achieves with a small percentage of its publications).

It is believed to be part of its new positioning towards more sustainable items, as it has already demonstrated through its alliance with the company MycoWorks to use fibers from fungi called mycelium as an alternative to animal hide.

The result of this collaboration has been the Sylvania model, a reinvention of her Victoria bag that despite having non-animal components, it has a hardness and appearance equal to those of animal skin.

It remains to be seen if the publication of these natural bags by Ben Denzer implies the prelude to a new collection ad. The truth is that they even make you want to eat them …

Source: Hermès

