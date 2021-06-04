Hermès never looked so sexy: Alexa Dellanos shows off her bikini body next to this expensive luxury bag

Alexa dellanos She is known internationally for being a sensual model who through the networks has managed to expand her fame by showing off her curvy figure in tiny bikinis and almost transparent lingerie. Others also know her for being the daughter of Myrka Dellanos and the partner of artist Alec Monopoly.

But this blonde beauty is famous for her good taste and appreciation for luxurious bags. One of its spoiled brands is undoubtedly Hermès. From this luxurious house, Alexa can boast that she has several bags in her possession. On Instagram, her fans have seen her pose with the one that appears in the second image, which is dark amber. He has also posed with a pink, blue, and even a caramel-colored one.

Prada is another brand that captivates the eyes of Alexa Dellanos. And as an influencer who appreciates trends, Alex has been able to let himself be carried away by the passion that the Cleo bags of this famous brand have unleashed, and he has already shown that in his collection he has several of different colors, which he enjoys combining with his wardrobe.

Louis Vuitton It is another luxury brand that the daughter of Myrka Dellanos likes to show off on her social networks, although she seems to prefer all the designs that this house presents for her travel bags.

They say everything to Adamari López with her blue jumpsuit and today she does not have Toni Costa to defend her