Porsche goes back in time with the launch of a new line that evokes the design of its cars in the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s

Porsche he dusted off the essence of his most iconic models in history and has made use of inherited materials, colors, moldings and textures to publicize the Heritage Design Line, a new design line that has applied to the new Porsche 911 Targa 2020 and they give it a very special vintage touch.

The model of the car is released as a limited edition of only 992 units and evokes the style of the old Targa of the 70s. According to PorscheThis model will be the first in a series of four new models that will arrive over time under the Heritage Design label.

The implementation of the Heritage Design line will be in command of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, the car customization department where they receive the most personal requests from Porsche customers and turn them into reality.

Among the elements worn by these Heritage Design are the exterior logos in gold tone as the first Targa wore, the black painted brake calipers, the retro design steering wheel or specific hub caps, the rear 911 logo and typography of the brand in a golden tone as the 356 looked, or the 20 and 21-inch wheels with design Fuchs Carrera Exclusive.

According to the Motorpasión portal, the bodywork is also decorated with vinyls that run the car from the front wings to the doors, including a number on the door to remember the beginnings of Porsche in the world of competition, if the client requests it.

Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition.

Credit: Courtesy Porsche.

The interior has two-tone leather, with combinations such as Bordeaux red or Atacama beige and the corduroy returns to the door trims or to the center of the sports seats, as in the 1950s Porsche 356s.

Mechanically the car has a 450 bhp turbo engine and has all the chassis improvement systems, as well as driver assistance. The gearbox is the eight-speed PDK.

Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition.

Credit: Courtesy Porsche.

As part of an add-on for customers who purchase a Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design EditionPorsche will provide a very special watch for the 992 customers who purchase the vehicle.

The Porsche 911 Targa Heritage Design Edition can already be ordered from the brand’s dealers and the first units are scheduled to be delivered in the autumn of 2020. Its price in Europe is around 210,053 euros.

