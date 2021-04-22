Here’s why the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is struggling this week as Ethereum (ETH) hits new highs

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) is trading roughly 3% lower this week, as it faces mild selling pressure, following strong momentum to the upside in recent weeks.

BTC price could decline 50% in the short term, says Guggenheim CIO

The price of Bitcoin has corrected lower in the last two weeks, as industry experts and analysts warn of an oversaturation in buying interest. For example, Guggenheim’s global chief investment officer (CIO) Scott Minerd said he remains bullish on Bitcoin in the long term, but expects the cryptocurrency to face a major correction soon.

"Given the massive movement we have had in bitcoin in the short term, things are very foamy and I think we will have to have a major correction in bitcoin," Minerd told CNBC.

He adds that a $ 20,000 or $ 30,000 pullback is possible, “which would be a 50% decline, but what’s interesting about bitcoin is that we’ve seen these kinds of declines before,” Minerd said.

Still, he believes it is part of “normal evolution in what is a longer-term bull market,” and that Bitcoin would eventually hit $ 400,000 to $ 600,000 per unit.

Similarly, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz warned that the cryptocurrency market moved too fast and a correction is possible soon.

Ethereum breaks resistance against BTC

One of the possible reasons behind a somewhat depressed price action in Bitcoin this week is the fact that the ETH price continues to gain against the world’s largest cryptocurrency. As seen below, ETH / BTC is up over 18% this week to print the highest levels seen since August.

ETH / BTC Weekly Chart (TradingView)

The pair is now making its way to the next resistance line at 0.5350. This week’s bullish move pushed the pair above the 200-WMA at 0.41, a level that will now act as support. A weekly close above the previous multi-year high at 0.46 would boost investors looking to buy Ethereum in the short term.

Resume

