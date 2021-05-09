Here’s Why the ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot Was Canceled, According to Hilary Duff

Remember when the world was full of joy and happiness because Lizzie McGuire was being rebooted by Disney +? Truly, good times — but then our collective hopes and dreams were dashed when Hilary revealed that the stars didn’t align and the show wasn’t going forward. So… what happened?

Hilary basically confirmed reports that she and Disney didn’t see eye to eye on where the character of Lizzie would be at this point in her life. Basically, they wanted a more “family-friendly” vibe and she wanted Lizzie to be an honest portrayal of a 30-year-old woman.

“I think they are really trying to figure out what kind of content they want living on Disney +, and that doesn’t totally align with, like, where I see Lizzie right now,” Hilary said on The Jess Cagle Show, via Just Jared . “I’m very protective of her and they’re very protective of her.”

She continued, “The one thing for me was just the way that she could connect with what was going on in people that were watching the show. And so for me, it only makes sense to me to shoot a show where she’s acting like a 30-year-old in a modern world. “

“There [were] a lot of creative discussions where maybe they were thinking that’s not quite right, and we were trying to make it work, ”Hilary explained. “And, you know, there’s always, like, lots of conversations, but I don’t think it’s going to be happening.”

Here’s to hoping it works out and Disney + gets it together, but either way, Hilary is grateful for the brief time on-set. “It was lovely to relive that even for three weeks of my life because, you know, there was a point in my life where I couldn’t stand Lizzie McGuire,” she said. “And I was like, ‘I don’t want to hear that name ever again.’ And now that I’m my age, I’m like, I love her. She’s, you know, this is where it all began for me. And she is me and I am her. And I brought what I could to that, which was very much just who I am inside. And so to tap into that again, even for a moment, was really a great experience. ”

