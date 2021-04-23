Here’s why the bulls aren’t buying Bitcoin’s price drop to $ 50,000

Compartir

Bitcoin (BTC) has been bouncing off the $ 51,000 support for the past 44 days. Generally, this would be interpreted as a positive development, especially considering that the $ 50,000 level represents a 75% advance in 2021.

However, cryptocurrency investors tend to focus on the short term and are always overly optimistic. So the current narrative for Bitcoin is slowly turning bearish, but sentiment aside, what story are the fundamentals telling?

However, there is a possibility that the recent drop has its roots in the expiration of the $ 1.55 billion options that will occur on April 23. As Cointelegraph previously reported, the bears have a $ 340 million lead under $ 57,000. That could also explain why professional traders held a neutral stance despite the 18% drop in the past eight days.

Bitcoin price on Coinbase, USD. Source: TradingView

On the other hand, some analysts like Willy Woo have said that the Chinese coal mining accident caused the Bitcoin hashrate to fall violently. This event, plus the power outage in China’s Xinjiang region, may have reduced Bitcoin’s network processing power by 19% and exposed its heavy dependence on coal-powered energy.

While critics raced to criticize Bitcoin, Coin Metrics co-founder Nic Carter presented a well-researched rebuttal to some of the key claims. Carter notes that Bitcoin mining, which is relatively portable, is concentrated in areas where electricity is unused and cheap.

Also, while the gold industry is environmentally destructive and dependent on diesel power, Bitcoin mining can run entirely on clean energy. Unlike precious metals, the portability of Bitcoin miners allows the use of previously wasted oil and gas resources.

In any case, professional traders have not been adding positions during the recent BTC price correction.

Professional traders don’t sell, but they also don’t buy at any price level.

The major cryptocurrency exchanges provide data on the long-to-short net positioning of their major traders. This indicator is calculated by analyzing the consolidated positions of clients in spot, margin and futures contracts. By doing this, it provides a clearer view of whether professional traders are leaning higher or lower.

It is important to note that there are occasional methodological discrepancies between various exchanges, so changes should be monitored rather than absolute numbers.

The major exchange traders have a long-to-short ratio of Bitcoin. Source: Bybt

The chart above shows that major traders increased their exposure between April 14 and April 17, while the price of Bitcoin was above $ 60,000. On the other hand, for the last five days, these whales and refereeing tables have been relatively flat.

It’s worth noting that the current ratio of 1.49 favoring longs on OKEx is still lower than the 1.75 level seen on April 17. This data indicates that the main operators reduced their positions during the last five days.

A similar trend took place on Binance, where the net long-to-short ratio of the major traders peaked at 1.25 on April 17. Although it slightly favors longs, the current indicator at 1.18 is in the lowest range in the last three weeks.

Lastly, Huobi’s top traders added long positions between April 14-18, but held a constant ratio of 0.90.

Therefore, there is no doubt that whales and arbitrage tables are not adding to their long positions even as BTC tests the $ 52,000 support with a 20% correction from the April 14 peak.

However, investors are encouraged to wait for Friday’s options to expire before drawing any quick conclusions.

The opinions expressed here are solely those of the Authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trade movement involves risk. You should do your own research when making a decision.