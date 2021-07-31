Here’s Why Tayshia Adams and Zac Cark Aren’t Wedding Planning Yet

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark got engaged on The Bachelorette, but they’re taking their time planning their wedding and are currently focused on just enjoying their relationship. Which, yes, makes total sense!

Tayshia spoke to Us Weekly at The Bachelorette’s Men Tell All, saying “Zac and I are just having a really fun time exploring New York City. We’re doing really, really well. We’re happily engaged, but right now, we’re just really – we’re dating! ”

Tayshia previously told Cosmopolitan that she and Zac had been looking forward to spending more time with Zac’s family, saying “His parents are moving back from, they have a place in Naples, Florida. And they’re going back to the shore this weekend. So I’ll finally be able to, like, really hang out with them and have them within driving distance, which is gonna be super fun. Because we haven’t really been able to do that. So that’s the most normal thing we ‘ re doing and looking forward to. “

She also told Cosmo about living with Zac, saying “It’s like a sleepover with your best friend, of course it is. New York has been such a joy to experience. It’s so different living there as opposed to visiting. It’s a different kind of magic. It’s been fun. “

In conclusion: THESE TWO REMAIN ADORABLE.

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

