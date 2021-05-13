Here’s why Barry Sternlicht was right to sell his bitcoin

Long-term capital gains occur when an investor sells a cryptocurrency coin after holding it for more than 12 months. Historically, the tax rate ranged from 0% to 20%, depending on filing status and income level.

Billionaire investor and Starwood Capital Group co-founder Barry Sternlicht said on CNBC Thursday morning that he sold some of his bitcoin holdings amid expectations of a pending increase in capital sales tax. Ultimately, this will mean that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin will cost the holder more to sell.

Essentially, Sternlicht sold his Bitcoin while the tax range was low, but was this the correct strategy? We’ll see.

The new US capital tax plan

As of now, Americans earning more than $ 200,000 annually pay a 23.8% capital gains rate that also includes the 3.8% net investment tax to fund the Affordable Care Act. This brings the total tax liability to 27.6%. But under a plan proposed by the Biden administration, the tax rate can rise as much as 43.4%.

This represents an overall increase of 57.25%. Rational economics dictates that if bitcoin exceeds the incremental tax liability, the digital currency is worth keeping. Otherwise, it makes no logical sense to retain bitcoin because higher taxes erase a large part of the profits.

Should you sell bitcoins now?

Now, let’s take a look at some of the statistics surrounding Bitcoin.

Bitcoin is currently valued at $ 49,833 as of May 13, 2021. On April 13, 2021, it was worth $ 60,570, and again on March 13, 2021, it was worth $ 56,644.

It is quite true that, to this day, the price of Bitcoin BTC / USD is quite volatile and at least the momentum to buy has stopped.

With the new tax laws, the currency must become 57.25% more valuable to make financial sense for many investors to keep, and at the current rate, that might not be a smart thing to do. The probability of another major move to the upside may have diminished further after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) said it will no longer accept Bitcoin as a means of payment for its cars.

If the value in fact rises suddenly, for whatever reason, above 50%, then you must hold it amid growing bullish momentum.

Bitcoin tested a support level around $ 48,000 on Thursday which held up very well. The next support level to watch out for is around $ 46,000. If Bitcoin falls below these levels, it may be safe to declare the digital currency a “hard sell” regardless of the tax implications.

What can we expect for the future

The blockchain ecosystem is constantly evolving, and as Sternlicht claims, utility currencies will see a great deal of real-world use in the future. However, this is not an indication that Bitcoin will continue to be king in terms of value because, while it was the first, it is far from being the most scalable or versatile cryptocurrency on the market.