Here’s what’s known about other Star Wars projects

Star Wars continues to grow and its universe still has productions to launch. This is a brief summary of the information available on A Droid Story and Star Wars Visions.

The universe of Star wars announced many projects in the Disney Investor Day from last year. A lot has been known about most of them, but there are some who seem to have not received enough importance or there is still time left to go further and further. Thus, there are two of them that could cause curiosity.

Lucasfilm added important series such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Ahsoka Y The Book of Boba Fett. Given that these will follow the life of an iconic character from the franchise, it is already known what could be expected in each of them.

In the same way, the company prepares A Droid Story that will not tell the story of one, but of two emblematic characters of the galactic saga. They are C3PO Y R2-D2. The most popular droids in existence will return to star in a movie. In this one, the exploits of this unique pair will be followed, but a new hero will be introduced, according to information from the study.

Not much is known about the time point the film will take place, let alone details about the release date, but expectations are high given the sparkle and poignant grace of the most well-known robots of all time.

On the other hand, the producer, in the middle of its alliance with Disney + As a favorite streaming platform, it has proposed the development of another animated series: Star wars visions. This is one of the projects that has caused the most intrigue among the press and fans. The uncertainty derives that it will be the brand’s first anime production.

Following the style of Animatrix or from Batman: Gotham Knight, Star Wars will make a compilation of various short films. The idea is that each of them tells a part of the story that we already know, surely revealing new details and events. It is known that it will launch in 2021.