It is no secret to anyone that TikTok has become the new platform that brands want to conquer.

The reasons are no other than the popularity that this platform of Chinese origin has achieved among Internet users.

15 second numbers

For brands, the issue goes beyond the robust subscriber base of the social network.

The real attraction, as mentioned by different specialists, is that this social network could be the key for coffers to connect with a generation that is currently targeted by the bulk of companies: Generation Z.

To understand the scope of this platform, it is pertinent to mention the data provided by Marketing News about this social network:

It has 500 million users, of which just 150 million are Chinese.

20 percent of users of the social network are between 13 and 18 years old and are considered as heavy users.

In December 2018, TikTok added 75 million new users, a surprising increase of 275 percent, compared to the same month of a previous year.

User spending on in-app purchases increased 275 percent between October 2017 and October 2018.

60 percent of users are women.

Just over 40 percent live in first and second tier cities.

TikTok added 75 million new users in just one month.

Not only for « the Z »

Although the potential of the network is in the younger generations, the reality is that in the midst of this forty, more mature generations decided to venture out to discover the magic of 15 seconds.

Estimates reported by Adweek indicated that last January, in the United States, TikTok would have reached 22.2 million unique visitors over 18 years. The figure shot up last April when it reached 39.2 million, triple what was registered in it but in 2019.

The interesting thing about this advance is that it is pushed by users who are older than the social network was used to receiving.

From comScore indicated that in the United States, while the segment of users between 18 and 24 years old – belonging to Generation Z – has decreased from a 41.1 percent participation in January to 35.3 percent in April, subscribers between 25 34 years old are shaping up to be the next most representative age group on the platform.

The participation of this group has increased from 22.4 percent to 27.4 percent between January and April. The aging trend is also driven by users aged 35 to 44, who in the same period have gone from representing 13.9 percent to 17.1 percent of community on TikTok.

Growth is even more evident when measured in hard numbers. Unique visitors ages 18 to 24 went from 9 to 14 million between January and April.

Although the growth is important, the truth is that the subscriber base between 25 and 34 years old grows at a faster rate, going from 5 million to almost 11 million in these only four months.

The secret of the addictive algorithm

For those who are users of this network, the operation of the platform may well be classified as addictive, which in technical terms has a lot to do with the operation of its algorithm.

Although this is not a secret, the reality is that little is known about the gathering of this software, a doubt that has now been shown by the social network itself through the publication of an article on its blog where it explains the process by which the contents are directed to the feed of each user.

In general terms, the operation can be summarized in the following points:

Measure user engagement (content done on a regular basis).

Co-consider how people interact with posts.

Prioritize content according to the accounts the user follows.

Give weight to the content and not to the creator.

Up to this point, everything seems to work the same way as any other social network; However, TikTok has revealed that it considers other aspects that, curious and unusual, go beyond interactions per se.

For example, recommendations are also based on the type of device from which the content is consumed; that is, prioritize based on the optimization that the device delivers to see certain content.

Additionally, it is indicated that the TikTok algorithm learns from the activity of each user to understand and deliver content based on their experience; in other parlaras based on their tastes, interests and connection times, for example.

In the midst of this, the company has indicated that the algorithm has its own flaws, recognizing that « one of the challenges inherent in recommendation engines is that they can inadvertently limit their experience, which is sometimes called the ‘filter bubble’. «

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299