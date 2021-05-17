Here’s what to expect from Google I / O 2021: WearOS Resurrection, Android Tablets, and a General Android OS Redesign | Technology

This week will take place the annual Google event in which the technology giant shows its main novelties in software, and some surprises in hardware. What awaits us in 2021?

Google is committed to holding an entirely virtual event as a security measure due to the pandemic that continues to wreak havoc in much of the world. Far from being presented under the Mountain View sun, this year’s news will be known telematically between May 18 and 20. Google I / O will start tomorrow, May 18, 1 p.m. EDT (7:00 p.m. of peninsular Spain).

As is tradition, this is the event in which Google presents its new version of Android with all the new functions, design and other changes that the company has prepared during a year and that will reach the majority of mobiles over the next 12 months or more. It is time to know Android 12, which has already starred in some news these months as an aperitif.

It is also rumored with other news such as Wear OS and artificial intelligence services, in previous years we saw how Google was able to call the hairdresser to book an appointment. And although it is not an event designed for hardware, we may also have news about it, related to headphones and tables. Undoubtedly, the new Google Pixels are not going to make an appearance, despite the fact that they have recently been seen in some leak, I hope we are wrong.

The new design of Android 12

The protagonist par excellence of these events is Android. Its version 12 must be presented in full this week and we have already seen part of its new design. Based on what’s leaked so far, this would be Android’s biggest face wash yet, with a new interface, keyboard, icons, widgets, and much more.

Changes are also attributed to compatibility with more premium cameras such as native support for sensors of very high resolution Quad Bayer, as well as new features in the settings for battery and storage that have already been seen in the previous versions available to developers through Pixel phones.

Wear OS, Google AI and Android tablets

Also in the field of software the operating system of smart watches can play an important role this week. In the detailed agenda for the three days of presentations there are papers such as “Wear news“. Google just released Gboard for Wear OS, which replaces standard QWERTY keyboard which includes a new emoji finder and smarter suggestions. Owners of a watch with this OS can keep an eye out for interesting changes.

You can not miss a surprise in the field of artificial intelligence, smart assistants have become a centerpiece of tech companies. A race to achieve the best functions, to prove that your assistant is the most intelligent and functional. Functions that are then deployed on phones, watches and all kinds of devices.

On the other hand, just as mobile phones and watches receive news in software, we will also be very aware of the Android versions for tablets. The company has presented in recent months several novelties focused on the tablet interface, which could suggest that your interest in this market has grown again. Also, in the Google I / O schedule for 2021 we see some talk titled “New in folding, tablets and large screens“, which would talk about the scaling of applications to the new screens that are coming to the market, let’s not forget the new folding mobiles that offer an intermediate point between mobile and tablet.

Headphones

In the meantime ad dedicated to the software there may also be room for news in devices such as Google headphones. The Pixel Buds seem to be in the oven about to launch, various leaks and announcements have put the spotlight on these little devices. For example, the Android account on Twitter mistakenly posted a message in late March about Pixel Buds Series A, a comment that deleted after 10 minutes. Afternoon, 9to5Google had already done with the capture.

Little is known about them, except that nickname A that would indicate a simpler and cheaper model, such as the Pixel 5A that Google announced in April. It is even possible that Google explains something about its own processor that is known to be developing and for which it would no longer need to collaborate with Qualcomm on its mobiles.

These are some of the topics that Google is expected to discover in the coming days. It will not be necessary to wait long to know all the projects that the giant has been working on all this time and you will have all the information here, in Computer Hoy.