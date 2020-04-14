There is less and less to get to know one of the most anticipated consoles of the year and many gamers can no longer bear the desire to have it in their hands, of course we talk about the PlayStation 5. And it is that until now –and after they canceled the special presentation they would have at the E3 convention– Sony has kept some details on one of its most important releases and of which we only know some technical questions that they presented in a videoconference for everyone.

Now the company has revealed one of the most important aspects of what will be the PlayStation 5, the control, which the truth looks spectacular and that could cause one or another nerdgasm to fans who can no longer wait for this console to launch. For this new generation Sony decided to redesign the controller and even give it a new name, the DualSense.

According to Polygon, Among the main features of this control is that for the first time they will add haptic feedback technology.. What does this mean in Spanish?

Well, with this you will have a chance to enjoy new experiences when putting your favorite video game, since you can enjoy sensations when playing as the slow traction of a car in the mud and many more. In addition Sony also announced that the L2 and R2 buttons will have this same function.

For all those who hate using headphones to chat with their friends when playing, we have good news, because the DualSense will have speakers and a microphone, So you no longer have to run through your headphones to gossip while you are in an important game. Extra points for this new control

And in case you were wondering when is the long-awaited PlayStation 5 coming out, the CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan, said it could be ready for christmas 2020, but as the months go by they will reveal more details, like the look of this console.

So stay tuned and start saving each and every penny left over from the fortnight right now because we are sure that this will be one of the consoles that will fly in all stores.