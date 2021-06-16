Here’s what Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony think about ‘Bennifer’

The reports on the feeling of Alex Rodriguez regarding the reunion of Jennifer Lopez Y Ben affleck have not stopped, and many wonder what you think Jennifer garner about this. As you recall, Affleck and Lopez broke their engagement in 2004 and less than a year later, they both rebuilt their lives; the actor married Garner and JLo, with Marc Anthony . The four of them have done an amazing job raising their children, following their respective divorces, and when it comes to Garner, the actress has given ‘The Bronx Diva’ her ‘stamp of approval’. And apparently, JLo’s ex-husband would be on the same page.

© GettyBen Affleck and Jennifer Garner married shortly after the actor broke off his engagement Jennifer Lopez

According to a US Weekly insider, “JLo has Jennifer Garner’s stamp of approval.” Another source also told Entertainment Tonight that, “Jen Garner accepts Ben and there is no animosity.” He added, “As long as Ben stays on track and keeps things healthy, especially when it comes to the kids, Jen will be happy.” Lopez’s ex-husband seems to feel the same way. A source shared with ET that, “Marc just wants Jen to be happy and full,” in addition to noting that “his main concern is the well-being of JLo and her children. As long as Ben keeps her and her children happy, she has Marc’s stamp of approval. ”

© GrosbyGroup Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck no longer hide their love

Lopez and Garner have crossed paths over the years and the US Weekly source noted, “JLo thinks Jennifer (Garner) is a wonderful, kind person and an amazing mother.” And the JLO Beauty founder thinks Affleck is a great father. A source told US Weekly: “Ben is great with kids and that’s what really rekindled JLo’s attraction to him.” “She saw how well he treated and interacted with his children and fell in love with him.” Their friends even see this time as something ‘forever’, “Friends say they can see them stay together forever this time. They are soul mates and always have been, ”said the source.