Here’s what Gensler’s confirmation could mean for XRP

After an impressive rally in recent days, XRP is moving sideways trading at $ 1.76 with a loss of 2.7% on the 24-hour chart. However, the confirmation of Gary Gensler as chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by the US Senate could bring further benefits to the token.

XRP moving sideways on the 24-hour chart. Source: XRPUSDT Tradingview

With 53 votes in favor and 45 against, the United States Senate gave Gensler “a warm congratulations”. The new SEC chairman has a seemingly more positive stance towards cryptocurrencies.

Before returning to public service, Gensler taught a course on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Therefore, he is expected to exercise more “balanced” actions during his tenure. The regulator has opened a legal process against Ripple Labs and two of its executives for the alleged illegal sale of a security, XRP.

Gensler’s arrival could exert a positive influence on a case that many within the XRP community consider unfair or disproportionate. Numerous members of the crypto industry have called for regulatory clarity from the United States authorities.

“A warm congratulations to Gary Gensler on his Senate confirmation to become SEC Chairman. He will join a dedicated staff who work tirelessly day after day on behalf of investors and our markets. 1/2 – SEC_News (@SEC_News) April 14, 2021

A new approach to the XRP case

Attorney Stephen Palley said Gensler is not “an enemy of crypto”, adding that the new SEC chairman could green light more pro-crypto initiatives such as the SEC commissioner’s “safe harbor proposal.” Hester Peirce. Palley also said:

My own opinion, which I have come to slowly and somewhat reluctantly, is that current rules and jurisprudence are meaningless when applied (unevenly) to crypto projects that require tokens for their functionality.

The attorney asserted that Gensler’s approach could be conventional but that he has a “pragmatic and practical” motivation to change some SEC regulations. By doing so, the application priorities could be “clearer”. Palley added:

As if a current platform seems to be clearly a stock exchange under the law of 34 and the SEC is letting it go. perhaps some informal guidance on when a web interface for a chain exchange protocol is or is not a national stock exchange.

Commissioner Peirce Safe Harbor has been uploaded to GitHub and while it is not an official SEC regulation, it has received a lot of feedback from the crypto community.

The “Safe Harbor 2.0” contemplates a “limited time exemption for tokens”. This proposal appears to have a more dynamic approach to the regulation of cryptocurrencies and the evolution of a token.

Therefore, an asset like XRP could have been offered and sold as a security and then traded “outside of an investment contract.” By doing so, the Token can become part of a decentralized network and cease to be susceptible to traditional securities regulation.

To achieve this status, as XRP appears to have, the token must be tradable and distributed “freely” to a diverse group of “network participants.” The proposal adds: