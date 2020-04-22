The iPhone 7 just released, its successor is already eagerly awaited. Next year, Apple will celebrate ten years of its smartphone. A decade after Steve Jobs introduced the very first iPhone, the device that created the apps will have to reinvent itself.

As such, the Californian giant is expected at the turn by its future customers, but also by many analysts. Well informed, they regularly discuss the likely developments of the iPhone. Here is a recap of the latest rumors to date.

Her name

After the iPhone 4, iPhone 4s, iPhone 5, iPhone 5s, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s, the logic would be that the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus will be presented by Apple in 2017. But for this anniversary, the manufacturer could pass a milestone . If the smartphone keeps its promises in terms of innovations, it could take the name of iPhone 8. The device could be declined in three versions: iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, as well as a special edition. One could also imagine that Apple decides to no longer number its smartphone and simply renames it iPhone.

His screen

Undeniably, the screen of the iPhone 7 is better than that of the iPhone 6s. But it is difficult for it to compete with its competitors, such as the high-end models from Samsung which use OLED technology, which is more efficient and more energy efficient.

Apple should take the plunge … but not for all of its models. The iPhone 8 Plus and / or the special anniversary edition could be equipped, but the iPhone 8 should keep its LCD screen.

Its design

The iPhone 7 is very similar to the iPhone 6s, which is very similar to the iPhone 6. Next year, it’s time to evolve. But if some await the return of glass to Apple, the company could opt for more subtle but at least as important developments.

It should remove these excessively wide borders surrounding the screen – which could otherwise become curved. For a smartphone of the same size, the display surface could then gain a few precious millimeters.

Its photo quality

The iPhone 7 Plus stood out with the arrival of a dual photo sensor. Equipment that comes with a new portrait mode and management of the bokeh effect, this pretty blur that can be obtained in the background. Apple would work with LG to offer a 3D camera function, which could be present on all its future smartphones.

Its release date and price

To announce its iPhone, Apple likes the beginning of September… and Wednesdays, which allows good media coverage. After a quick tour of the calendar, we can bet on September 6, 2017. The price should remain very high.

The iPhone 7 sells from 769 euros, against 749 euros for the iPhone 6s at the time of its release and 709 euros for the iPhone 6. Following the trend, the entry ticket could therefore approach 800 euros .

To learn more, read our full article on 01net.com