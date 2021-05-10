Here’s how Windows 10 made my SSDs disappear and scared me

If memory serves, I carry around five years using Windows 10 Pro. I upgraded to said operating system from Windows 7 Pro, an operating system that I used for many, many years, and jumped to directly from Windows XP. Yes, I also used Windows Vista at the time, specifically on an LG R200 Chocolate laptop, and Windows 8.1 on a Lenovo IdeaPad Z500 Touch which is still with me, although my first experiences with Microsoft’s operating system date back to Windows 3.1.

During these five years using Windows 10 Pro at a general level, both to work and to enjoy my leisure time, I have had an experience that, All in all, I would rate it very good. The few problems that this operating system has given me have been limited, as our regular readers will recall, to some conflict with the sound drivers, and some blue screen that, in the end, did not go away. I had a hot streak that no other operating system had been able to give me, but unfortunately it came to an end just a few days ago.

Last Friday, Microsoft forced the installation of a driver update “Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. – SCSIAdapter – 9.3.0.221” via Windows Update, a problematic driver that has had catastrophic effects on some Windows 10 users, including myself, although in my case at least it left a couple of storage drives “alive”. The first to report the problems that this driver was giving was Tom’s Hardware, although inquiring in the Microsoft forums we can see that there was already knowledge of this failure since April. On Reddit we have also seen cases of several affected users.

Seeing everything that happened, I can make it clear that, inside the bad, I was lucky. The update to the “Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. – SCSIAdapter – 9.3.0.221” driver that forced Windows 10 on my computer suddenly made all my NVMe SSDs disappear. The operating system stopped showing you, and they didn’t even appear in the tool dedicated to managing, formatting and partitioning Windows. They had volatilized.

Had Windows 10 removed my SSDs? No, luckily they were still “alive”

The first thing I thought was just seeing the system it only showed my Samsung EVO 850 SSD (SATA III) and a Seagate SSHD (SATA III) it was that it could be a detection error, and that it would be enough to restart the PC. I did that, but everything remained the same. I decided to go into the BIOS to check if it recognized the installed drives, and yes, they were present. I went to the Windows 10 recovery tool, and saw my NVMe SSDs showing up there too, which left me quite baffled.

I went to the update history and I removed the last ones that I had installed Windows 10 automatically, but everything remained the same. This, together with everything I have said above, made me think that it could be a hardware issue or perhaps a deeper one, BIOS. At that time I was not totally sure that it had been the update that I mentioned, and in fact I discarded it when I saw that, after eliminating it, everything remained the same.

I was clear about my action plan, so I unplugged the PC, opened it, removed the NVMe SSDs, cleaned the connections with isopropyl alcohol, checked the BIOS thoroughly, upgraded, went back to previous versions, changed the SATA III connectors out of sheer desperation, and in the end, when I had already lost most of the day looking for a possible solution, that was when I found the information from Tom’s Hardware. When I verified that removing the update had not worked for me, I thought that a deep and impossible conflict could have been generated in that way, and that reinstalling Windows 10 was going to be my best bet.

I had a backup made on my SSHD, but just in case I saved some very important things on USB drives. What can I say, luckily it occurred to me to do it. I was only able to solve the problem with a complete and clean reinstallation of Windows 10 Pro, that is, deleting all data, settings and configurations. When the process finished, the SSDs were present again, but the SSHD was in “RAW” format, which means that I couldn’t access my backup. Yes, a real disaster, thank goodness I made copies on those USB drives, otherwise I would have lost everything.

I tried to recover files from RAW hard drive, all this already on Saturday, but my attempts were in vain. Frustrated, and after almost two days dealing with this problem and fulfilling my obligations as far as I could, I did a memory check of what I was losing and what I was able to save on the PC in those USB drives, and I decided to format the SSHD. It was a few seconds, without more. It was clear that it hadn’t been damaged, the formatting process took next to nothing, and it worked perfectly again.

Pause updates: The first thing I did after reinstalling Windows 10 Pro

During the last few months I have written a lot about the bad streak that Microsoft drags with the updates of Windows 10, and therefore I feel somewhat guilty that this happened to me. I feel like I knew it and could have prevented it, but after five years without serious problems with said operating system, I felt very confident, and therefore had not established special restrictions with all updates.

Now, I have the updates always paused, and yes, when I reinstalled Windows 10 I watched dumbfounded how the system had re-downloaded the same update that contained the problematic driver, and was trying to reinstall it. Amazing.

Still, it is clear that the bulk of the responsibility lies with Microsoft. My personal experience has made me understand, even clearer, what I have already told you on many occasions, that the Redmond company has many things to improve when it comes to Windows Update, and Windows 10 updates broadly. At the time of writing, Microsoft had already pulled the faulty update, but for many the damage had already been done.

Microsoft has a debt to the quality of Windows 10 updates, and unfortunately that debt is not only not reduced, but I have the feeling that it is getting bigger and bigger, and I begin to think that the company will never be able to “pay” it. Thanks to that faulty update, I had to spend three days to get my computer back to normal, I lost important information (some of it unrecoverable), and I had to deal with an unpleasant degree of frustration. Since then I have it clear, all updates paused, permanently, and my backups will have greater breadth and redundancy.