Here’s how they spend the stimulus check: Two-thirds of beneficiaries use it to buy food and pay bills



31% of Americans are using the stimulus check to pay off debt.

Photo: YURI CORTEZ / AFP / Getty Images

Approximately 159 million economic impact payments, totaling more than $ 376 billion, have been provided to eligible citizens in the last month. Most of that money is spent on food, rent, and other monthly bills., according to a new poll released Wednesday.

67% of those surveyed will seek to use their stimulus check money to improve their financial situation in the short term, according to the analysis of the site Bankrate.com. Even the highest-income households, making more than $ 80,000 or more, continue to feel the brunt of the pandemic, with nearly half spending their stimulus check money that way.

Only 13% of the people surveyed who received the stimulus check will use the money for recreational activities, travel, or non-essential items.

How much will the $ 1,400 pay?

According to the Bankrate survey, more than 6 in 10 Americans believe that $ 1,400 they will not last more than three months, while 34% said that the extra funds will not last even a month. The study comes when more than 40% of households are receiving less income than before the pandemic.

In summary, the study reveals how Americans are using the money that comes from the stimulus check:

A 13% will do so in non-essential expenses. 31% will use it to pay debts. 11% to invest.

45% you will use your money to pay your monthly bills and expenses.

Although half of the jobs lost last year have been recovered, there are still 9 million jobs that disappeared with the coronavirus pandemic that have not returned. About 18 million Americans continue to collect some form of unemployment benefit, the report notes.

Related: What are the worst ways to spend your stimulus check

Women prefer to pay bills and daily expenses

Spending habits from the current stimulus are relatively similar across all age groups, yet there is a greater disparity between genders.

Women, who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, are more likely than men to use the last financial impact payment to pay monthly bills or for the essentials of everyday life, while men are more likely to pay debts or invest the money from the stimulus check.

You may be interested: