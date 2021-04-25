Here’s how Renault relied on LEGO to create its E-Tech hybrid system

It may seem strange that some of the most competent and highest paid engineers in the automotive industry are using a game designed for children to test out innovative technologies. However, the reality is that the first ideas that led to hybrid mechanics (HEV) and plug-in hybrids (PHEV) from Renault under the denomination E-Tech were first tested with kits LEGO Technic.

When the diamond firm launched its first electric vehicle in 2010, it also set about gaining experience with electrified powertrains to develop the hybrid technology that would provide future customers. a smooth transition to all-electric technology. To get there, engineers needed to demonstrate that they had the ideal solution to meet a particular set of specifications. It had to be light, suitable for all sizes and offer a range of at least 50 kilometers.

According to the expert on the subject and creator of the idea, Nicolas Fremau, the plastic brick model itself took 20 hours to complete, plus the next 18 months to turn the LEGO creation into a real, functional vehicle. Apparently, the tactile nature of the LEGO set allowed Fremau to play with things, take them apart, and try different designs that she wouldn’t have thought of on paper. Having a small but functional product to experiment with on the physical plane was definitely a real benefit.

“When I saw my son playing with LEGO Technics at home, I said to myself, ‘well, it’s not that far from what I would like to do.’ So, I bought what I needed piece by piece to have all the mounting elements, ”says Fremau. “The day I took the model to Gérard Detourbet Y Rémi Bastien [directores del proyecto], I did not know how they would react. They walked around it, touched it and felt that we had a real object. And I will always remember Detourbet’s comment: ‘If we can do it in LEGO, it will work!’“

But this was not a case of just fitting plastic bricks. Fremau had to assemble the different drive shafts and rings, glue and drill them to fit a cradle, in addition to motorize the entire system. It was a piece of engineering that allowed him to test live the different modes of operation between the engines. The process of testing possible modes of operation also allowed him to discover new ones that he had not previously thought about in theoretical analysis, so he was on the right track.

In fact, this is probably the least expensive mobility solution in the history of Renault, which is as surprising and unexpected as the technical solution. “It was a challenge for the entire research engineering team, mobilizing the skills of people in control, mechanical design, etc.,” Fremau mentions. The whole concept was a Renault powerhouse move, and from Paris they have shown that sometimes the optimal solution can come from the simplest of things, like some LEGO children’s games.

Making a brief summary about Renault’s E-Tech technology, it should be noted that the transmission it has no clutch and is connected to two electric motors, plus the internal combustion engine, which provides a smoother and more optimized ride. It has a total output of 160 hp, and Renault claims that 80% of all driving in the city can be handled on electricity alone, which is impressive considering the fact that both the Clio and Captur, Mégane and the Arkana have a 1.2 kWh battery.

