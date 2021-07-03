Here’s how NASA helped create F9’s craziest scene

MEXICO CITY.

What started as a joke has become reality. Fast & Furious 9 has included a sequence in which Tej and Roman fly over Earth in a rocket car to shoot down a satellite. Despite the wildness of the premise, director Justin Lin has revealed that he enlisted the help of NASA to make the sequence as realistic as possible.

Going into space wasn’t something I took for granted or take me very seriously. It’s something I had a lot of conversations about. Lots of conversations, “the director said in an interview with Vulture.

Photo: Universal Pictures

And the thing went from rocket scientists laughing and saying ‘what the hell?’ … to us saying ‘well, can this really happen? What if scientists had to go up there and the capsules were coated in polymers? ‘ This is something that was thought about. If anything, logistically and scientifically, it’s one of the strongest action scenes in our franchise, “he said.

Josh Henson, the film’s executive producer, also spoke to the Vulture about the sequence’s creation process.

As a joke, [el supervisor de efectos visuales Alexander Vegh y yo] We put together a whole speech: ‘Okay, Dom and the gang go to the moon, and they race by car; They are racing cool cars on the moon and Dom wrecks his car. And the bad guy is about to escape, but he’s near the Apollo 11 area. Then he finds the original moon car and gets back on the run. ‘ Or we did it as a joke, we told Justin about it and laughed a lot. But then Justin Lin said, ‘Well, maybe there’s something here,’ “Henson says.

Remember that the saga prepare two more deliveries, which will once again be directed by Justin Lin, and which is preparing to expand its universe with the sequel to Hobbs and Shaw and more spin-offs, including one starring the female characters of the franchise.