Here’s how Cardano’s first DEX will try to disrupt DeFi

As the Hard Fork Combinator (HFC) “Alonzo” approaches, more DeFi projects are emerging for Cardano. A few days ago, Input-Output Global (IOG) director of communications and marketing, Tim Harrison, said that there is “huge” interest from developers towards the platform and its smart contract capabilities.

In that sense, a team of developers led by Ryan Morrison of Quant Digital launches Cardax. A project conceived to be Cardano’s first decentralized exchange. According to an official publication, the project seeks $ 50,000 to fund the development of Cardax. The proposal has been made through Cardano’s Project Catalyst Fund 4.

Morrison is a stakeholder operator in this network with a background in marketing. His team consists of “crypto enthusiasts” with experience working on projects such as Celsius, Open Ocean, and Bitcoin EU, according to the official publication. They have proposed to build a DEX with the following characteristics:

Cardax is a decentralized exchange that will be powered by the Extended Automated Market Maker (EAMM) protocol. Its objective is to provide liquidity to projects that issue native tokens on Cardano. (…) Which brought native tokens and multi-asset support to Cardano, there is a greater need to develop a native exchange.

Cardano’s first DEX roadmap and features

The team behind Cardax seeks to address some of the “challenges and gaps” for Cardano and its ecosystem. In that way, they also seek to increase the corporate use cases of the platform and increase adoption in the DeFi sector.

The project will develop 7 key features: support for any native Cardano token, introduced with previous HFC, Allegra and Mary events; give liquidity providers the ability to receive commissions charged on the DEX; leverage the EAMM protocol for automated liquidity-sensitive pricing; the ability to trade ADA and other native tokens through the Yoroi wallet; single transaction trading and single transaction transfers.

The project will have 6 development phases. These will include creating the user interface, user experience, system logic and “must haves”, security, backend, protocol, and a final test and development phase. The teams added:

The budget requested in Fund 4 ($ 50,000) will cover the implementation costs of Phase 1 of the project. As described above, this phase will focus on the Cardax UI / UX and system architecture.

Unlike centralized exchanges and its future competition in the DeFi sector, Cardax will look to leverage a model with an order book and an automated market maker (AMM). Users will be able to benefit from the dual model. The DEX will allow them to be market makers with minimal slippage and non-permanent risk of loss. The Cardax team said:

With the increasing adoption of Cardano and ongoing initiatives to support DeFi, a Cardano-based DEX will serve as an essential and powerful trading venue in the ecosystem.

ADA is trading at $ 1.21 with sideways movement on the hourly chart and a downtrend on higher time frames following the general sentiment in the cryptocurrency market.

ADA follows the general market sentiment on the daily chart. Source: ADAUSDT Tradingview