Here’s how Boston Dynamics robots will help create the car of the future (and so much more)

We are sure that you already know them. A couple of zoomorphic robots opening a door, a group of robots dancing to the rhythm of Do you love me, or an engineer mistreating a robot, are some of the videos that accumulate tens of millions of views on YouTube and show us spectacularly, and restlessness, Boston Dynamics Advances.

The most viral robotics company has been fascinating us for years with its advances, with robots that make us dream, or have nightmares, with a future in which machines come to life to perform movements and tasks typical of an animal, or a human.

However, How will Boston Dynamics robots contribute to the development of the car of the future?

Hyundai acquires Boston Dynamics

Hyundai Motor Group has completed the purchase of 80% of Boston Dynamics. The interest of the Korean car brand in Boston Dynamics, valued at 920 million euros, has led Hyundai to take over the most popular robotics company on the networks. Now, we have seen robots dancing, jumping, moving with agility, But how can this technology be applied in the automotive industry?

Anyone visiting a modern car factory will notice how robots have taken over production lines, huge articulated arms, capable of lifting tons of weight, but also manipulating any part with such precision that they could lift an egg without breaking it. Robotics has made it possible to create cars that are more reliable, safer, of higher quality, and with a higher profit margin for manufacturers.

In any case, it appears that Hyundai’s purchase of Boston Dynamics goes beyond the industrial applications of robotics.

Hyundai Create Potential for Boston Dynamics to Power Autonomous Driving, Artificial Intelligence and Urban Air Mobility

Autonomous car and urban air mobility

According to Hyundai, the acquisition of Boston Dynamics is “an important step in its strategic transformation into a provider of smart mobility solutions.” Hyundai wants to take advantage of the knowledge of Boston Dynamics to develop mobility solutions and, above all, it aims at three very specific scenarios, in addition to the industrial one: autonomous driving, artificial intelligence and urban air mobility.

So where many of us see a robot dancing or opening doors, Hyundai has seen technology that can contribute to the creation of driverless cars. Hyundai, in any case, ensures that, together with Boston Dynamics, they intend to take advantage of their respective strengths, in manufacturing, logistics, construction, and automation, to create a value chain related to the robotics industry.

Hyundai expects car manufacturing to account for only half of its business, with half of the remaining business splitting between robotics and urban air mobility.

Euisun Chung, president of Hyundai Motor Group, has already envisioned a future in which car manufacturing will barely account for half of the Korean giant’s business (.). With a vision of the future like this, it is much better understood why Boston Dynamics is so important in Hyundai’s future and diversification project.

And is that Hyundai intends that in the future business of the brand robotics represent 20% of the business and the remaining 30% something that, for many, including myself, seems like science fiction, urban air mobility.