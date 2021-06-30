Here’s how Apple tries to prevent information about the iPhone 13 from being leaked

Apple is using drastic measures to prevent leaks.

Apple is one of the most important firms in the world and therefore it’s always news when you introduce a new device.

Now, when a brand is so large, it is always in the spotlight and in addition to all this, it has a multitude of workers on the payroll the truth is that it is very difficult to keep your projects secret. How does Apple prevent information from being leaked? Well, with security measures like the one we bring you below.

This is how Apple prevents information about the iPhone 13 from being leaked

The iPhone 13 is one of the most anticipated devices of this year 2021. The Cupertino firm is expected to launch up to four models of this terminal with different screen sizes and we assume, different camera configurations. Now even though the iPhone 13 is right around the corner, what we know about him is really little.

To avoid leaks about the iPhone 13, Apple is using gadgets like this one that Front Page Tech teaches us. It is a body camera like the one used by the United States police force and it is that according to rumors, the Cupertino firm has had to resort to these measures to ensure that its hardware secrets remain out of the reach of leakers.

Of course, not all Apple workers are required to carry these devices. but only those who have access to confidential information.

Apple’s fight against the leaks is nothing new now. In his day he came to create his own anti-leak division, called New Product Security Team (NPS), and that it consisted of infiltrating workers into terminal repair classes to investigate the sources of possible leaks.

