Here’s how an F-18 got refueled for the first time thanks to a Boeing autonomous drone

Fighter jet refueling missions hitherto involved huge cargo planes like the Airbus A400 or the McDonnell Douglas KC-10 Extender, but in all cases in the history of aviation these aircraft have been manned.

Now Boeing has announced that has developed the MQ-25 T1 drone, an autonomous aircraft that has managed to get an F / A-18 fighter to complete the refueling successfully, something that for the US Air Force is quite an achievement.

A drone turned into a flying (and autonomous) gas station

Until now we had been able to see drones in military surveillance and even attack operations always with human controllers behind, but this It is the first time that a drone has been used so that other fighter planes can refuel.

In this test flight, the F / A-18 remained in formation with the MQ-25 for a few minutes to evaluate the refueling operation, which is carried out just 6 or 7 meters away. and at altitudes and speeds that Boeing called “relevant” without giving more details.

This first refueling has been achieved after several previous test flights of the MQ-25, and the goal is now apply that capability first on an aircraft carrier to continue developing this project.

Aviation history! “This flight lays the foundation for integration into the carrier environment, allowing for greater capability toward manned-unmanned teaming concepts.” # MQ25 is the first unmanned aircraft to ever refuel another aircraft. STORY➡️ https://t.co/ktUc25G7hW pic.twitter.com/1flwSBuMUD – US Navy (@USNavy) June 7, 2021

Officials from the US Navy indicated that the MQ-25s will allow greatly increase range and autonomy of their aerial combat missions.

An F / A-18 is here the aircraft that allows an EA_6B Prowler to refuel, and not the other way around. Source: Reddit.

This will allow to replace the F / A-18s that in fact served to allow the refueling of other combat fighters, something really curious and that it was in a way a waste of the operational capacity of the F / A-18s.

More information | Boeing