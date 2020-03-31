Definitely one of the most complicated and controversial relationships has been that of Justin Bieber and his ex-girlfriend Selena Gómez, and, although that love died some time ago, everything seems to indicate that Selena still continues to feel butterflies for Justin.

It is one of the most toxic relationships of the show business, the adolescent love of Justin Y Selena, where the very same Selena He confessed that there was even violence in his long but complicated relationship with the interpreter of “Baby”.

For his part, Justin He did not deny and affirmed that he made many mistakes and was repeatedly unfaithful to his partner.

However, to the fans and followers of Selena nothing escapes him and this time they realized when Selena Gomez He liked one of the blonde’s posts. But, Selena within hours he removed his “little heart” from the Instagram post.

And last but not least, the girl also entered a fanpage and liked a photograph of her with Justin Everyone noticed this little detail!

The strangest thing is that Justin He did a live where he made it very clear that: “I am free from my past. My past does not define me. I am obsessed with my wife, I love her and I just want to be perfect for her. ”

¡Selena this time it happened!

