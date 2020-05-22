If you are one of those who have made a home office in recent months, surely the important role played by the technological tools that we have at our disposal and how much they can support us in our day-to-day has become very clear to you; Whether working better, in entertainment, in communication or at home.

Keeping up to date on technological matters is no longer just a matter of vanity, it is a necessity, and if you feel that it is time to upload two stripes to the team you have, you need to know the Movistar online store.

Direct to your house, up to the chip

The increase in online shopping in our country has had unprecedented growth. According to Expansión, e-commerce in Mexico will have a 60% growth at the end of the year, and it is that everything that goes from 2020 that we have been forced to be at home and not go out, pushes us to make use of this type of tools to continue with our lives without putting the community –or their own– at risk.

This is where online stores have put their batteries to give that plus that other stores do not. Movistar, for example, not only brings your new smartphone directly to your home anywhere in the Republic, but also even if you buy a new chip, without shipping charge.

Buy your smartphone with 10% discount

One of the several advantages of this online store is that you do not have to leave your home to buy your phone, a chip or even for various other online services, but if you have already decided to buy a new device, you can do it with 10 % off. Those in launch or presale, like the new one 128GB iPhone SE, have a 10% discount.

We leave you the link of the Online Store Movistar so you can keep an eye on your next new team, total; You don’t even have to leave the house to see prices, even less to receive it new, like at Christmas, at your doorstep.