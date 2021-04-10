HERE WE TELL YOU TIMETABLES AND WHERE TO SEE FREE WRESTLEMANIA 31 NIGHT 1

Here we tell you the Schedule in your country so you can where watch live Y FREE, Wrestlemania 31: night 1, this Saturday, April 10, 2021.

PREVIOUS

The week of Wrestlemania arrives with more force than ever to make the homes of the WWE Universe worldwide.

Recognized names like The Bella Twins, made up of Nikki and Brie Bella, The Great Khali, Rob Van Dam Kane, among others, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame of WWE, on the Class of 2020 and 2021.

The excitement will continue with NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, which for the first time, will be lived in two nights, where Raquel González, Finn Bálor and Santos Escobar they will chase, defend and unify their championships.

Billboard Night 1: April 10, 2021

SmackDown Women’s Championship:

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair.

WWE Championship:

Bobby Lashley (c) (with MVP) vs. Drew McIntyre.

Bad Bunny & Damian Priest vs. The Miz & John Morrison.

Raw Tag Team Championship:

The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) (c) vs. AJ Styles & Omos

Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon.

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins.

Tag Team Turmoil Match for a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship:

Lana & Naomi vs. Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose vs. The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan & Ruby Riott) vs. Natalya & Tamina.

Schedules Wrestlemania 37

6:00 pm: Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

7:00 pm: Mexico City (Mexico), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

8.00pm: New York (United States), Asunción (Paraguay), Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Santiago (Chile)

9:00 pm: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay)

01:00 (early morning of April 8): Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early morning of April 8): Spain

Show Player