Here we tell you how to survive the ‘home office’ and do not die in the running of the bulls

Due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, many companies decided to implement the way of working from home, however, it is not well accepted by many employees who may become anxious and frustrated by routine changes.

Given the current pandemic of the Covid-19 coronavirus, one of the strategies that the government and the private initiative have implemented to continue with work activities and, at the same time, avoid the spread of the disease by appealing to the isolation of people, is the work from home or home office.

For Érika Villavicencio Ayub, coordinator of Organizational Psychology at the UNAM Faculty of Psychology, it is a crucial moment to put this modality into practice in a fixed manner in companies, since the strategy has been implemented in some before the health crisis and they know about multiple benefits it provides.

The researcher and advisor to organizations explained that there are still work centers that will not be able to do so due to the investment in technology that is required, the good internet connection and a space to carry out the functions in the best way. “Only two out of 10 companies will be able to cope with this contingency caused by Covid-19 due to the technological lag and the low investment in technological training and work teams,” he told Unam Global.

The benefits of the home office are broad, on the one hand, for organizations is the savings in services such as electricity, space rental, increased productivity, better environment, has an impact on the retention of talent since they value being part of an organization, they are more responsible and their sense of permanence increases.

By the workers improve their quality of life and achieve the long-awaited balance between their work and their responsibility to the family, they take advantage of the time in a better way and there are economic savings in expenses of transfers and meals outside.

Too it has an environmental impact because it reduces the use of fuel, traffic and pollution.

Surviving the home office

Érika Villavicencio gives some recommendations for a successful home office, “today more than ever you have to rethink your job design, in the vast majority (almost 70 percent of the work) it can already be done remotely. Recall that since June last year there was a reform that includes teleworking (home office) as one of the rights of workers ”.

In this sense, it is vital that the schedules and routine, get up and have breakfast at the same time, prepare the work area comfortable, with good air and lighting. If they have children, they must delegate both home support, academic and didactic activities.

It is important to dedicate time to breaks, you have to stretch, change your position, “it is important to start with short periods, twenty minutes of work for five minutes of rest and gradually extend these periods”. You have to respect the time of the day and not involve household activities that end up affecting performance.

Prepare the conditions for the space to enable good execution, this includes not to use television or distracting music that is not usually used in the officeHave on hand drinking water, a healthy snack and anything that avoids distraction. “It is a modality that can work but that requires extensive responsibility from leaders and employees to deliver on time. I believe that it must be growing and positioning itself for the future ”.

The companies must implement a protocol to address and understand emotional protection that it can favor its workers since various people panic in the face of isolation.

The emotions that each person presents will depend on the personality traits and the conditions in which they are (mental health, physical health, family, work, economic context, etc.). “It is normal to feelAnxiety in the face of the unknown, in the face of how saturated we are with information, but it is advisable to take care of mental health so as not to have other affectations ”, he recommended.

On the other hand, workers may suffer a “Withdrawal syndrome” in the face of an abrupt change in routine acceleration to which they have been exposed in recent years, “suddenly stopping ‘running’ will bring despair that something is missing.”

