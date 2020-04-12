With just four months, 2020 is being one of the strangest years for humanity with everything we are experiencing due to the coronavirus. Nevertheless there are some astronomical phenomena that will make us forget about this situation for a little while, such as the so-called rosa pink supermoon ’ or to be exact the point where the Moon is highest and brightest year-round, that is to say, in what remains of 2020 this satellite will never look the sameSo this will be a real show that you can’t miss.

The pink supermoon –which you can see on the night of Tuesday, April 7 until the early hours of Wednesday, April 8– It is the first of the four supermoons that we will have a chance to see during 2020 and that won’t repeat in at least a good while, so you better be very well prepared because there are very few opportunities like this in life.

And if you are wondering, Will the moon look pink? Well let them tell you that although visually it sounds wonderful to see such a phenomenon, the reality is that this satellite will not be painted in that color. According to CNN, some scientists from the POT they decided to name this supermoon that way since in the northern hemisphere it is known as Pink Moon because they appear at the time when flowers of that color called wildland flox bloom., thus differentiating it from other supermoons that occur throughout the year.

There so that they have the square eye, in ancient times some cultures related this supermoon as a symbol of fertility, so we recommend that you be very careful if it occurs to you to make delicioso the delicious ’while the moon is in all its splendor. However, if you want to enjoy this natural phenomenon in the best way, we recommend that you observe it from a clear place and always keep your eyes on the sky because According to experts, it will reach its highest and brightest point at 02:00 o’clock on April 8.