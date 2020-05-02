Due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, many activities in our country were suspended, including concerts. Different artists already had scheduled dates that had to be rescheduled or outright canceled. Since we know that you are suffering from this bad move of nature, we leave you the best concerts on streaming platforms to combat boredom.

To make this easier and do not despair in the attempt to find them, we decided to divide them by streaming platform, so you only have to enjoy them.

Youtube

As you can imagine, on YouTube we can find the best, since there is not so much rights problem with the people who upload the videos, in many occasions they simply cannot monetize with the content.

We leave you with four of the best bands in history in which they were surely their best performances and who are part of the concerts on streaming platforms.

Queen – Live at Webley Stadium

Soda Stereo – Soda from 9th Avenue

Pink Floyd – Pink Floyd The Wall from NY

Radiohead – Amsterdam

Netflix

We didn’t want to add music documentaries, since what we want is for you to enjoy the concert as if you were there. The advantage of this platform is that all its content is recorded in very good quality, unlike YouTube, which is often taken from old recordings.

Here pop reigns, and we leave you four artists who are great exhibitors of this theme and with whom you can enjoy majestic productions.

Justin timberlake – the Tenessee Kids

Taylor Swift – Reputation Stadium Tour

Beyoncé – Homecoming

Mariah Carey – Merriest Christmas

Prime Video

When looking for concerts in concerts on streaming platforms, Prime Video was a great surprise, it has a large number of chamber or symphony concerts (classical music).

But how do we know that not all are fans of this music, we only add one to this list, one that is directed by the Mexican Alondra de la Parra, in addition, we left two Spaniards, Alejandro Sanz and Miguel Bosé, closing the list with the Germans , ‘Rammstein’.

Alejandro Sanz – The Disco Tour

Miguel Bosé – A force in Latin music

Rammstein – Live from New York City

Lark of the Vine – Orchester de Paris & de la Parra

