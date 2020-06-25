On Tuesday June 23, Billboard brought together in a virtual way the members of Black Eyed Peas, will.i.am, Apl.de.Ap, and Taboode, along with some of his collaborators from recent years such as Colombians Maluma and J Balvin. All this with the aim of talking about “Translation”, the last release of the band where they sing some songs in Spanish.

Maluma and Balvin, at some point in the interview, said they felt very fortunate to have collaborated with the Black Eyed Peas., from whom they have learned a lot. Everything was flowing very normally until Shakira’s name came up in the conversation, one of the most popular Colombian artists worldwide. On social networks, they point out that J Balvin made fun of her.

And here we make a note. Shakira’s career began in the 1990s, and was very popular in the Latin market from her peculiar compositions and performances. Shakira became one of the greatest figures and at the beginning of the new millennium, her career took off in the United States with the English version of the Laundry Service disc.

The rest is history. Shakira performed in 2010 the official song of the World Cup in South Africa, the famous “Waka Waka”, in addition to endless collaborations with various artists from the Latin world (first) such as Alejandro Sanz, until arriving with Beyoncé and Rihanna. The last years of his career he has dabbled in reggaeton with Maluma, for example.

One of the latest achievements of Shakira was her part at halftime of the 2020 Super Bowl alongside Jennifer Lopez. They were accompanied by Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican singer, and J Balvin himself. Balvin appeared alongside López on a couple of songs while Bad Bunny appeared in Shakira’s issue.

Let’s get back to the topic. In the conversation, as we mentioned, Shakira’s name came up, and J Balvin, as they point out on social networks, began to mock her. The interviewer asked them what which of the two, Maluma or J Balvin, had to be more “flexible” to work with. To which will.i.am replied that it would actually be with Shakira. J Balvin’s reaction was to laugh.

will.i.am explained that Shakira’s way of working was like a school because you can learn from her, she is very professional. Balvin said “one, two, three”As if he was counting and laughed again. The rapper explained that Shakira is very precise in what she wants and how she wants it … and J Balvin commented again “And then you go back to one”. Balvin says that from there you go to 7, then to 10 and return to one, that she always returns you to one …

Here we leave you that part of the interview:

J Balvin mocks Shakira arguing that he does not know what it is to work with her, I think he does not know and will never know, this guy lacks HUMILDA and it is not just for defending Shakira, but the way he does it is really unpleasant. #JBalvinIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/2bBAbPe5kl – MemesShakira (@Memes_Shakira) June 25, 2020

The internet and Shakira fans reacted. It became a #JBalvinIsOverParty trend to invite users to cancel J Balvin for what they indicate were taunts against the Colombian. “J Balvin had the nerve to make fun of the woman who has written 95% of her discography, speaks 6 languages, IQ 140, 16 grammy winner, producer, singer-songwriter, philanthropist, plays the piano, the guitar, the drums, the harmonica, it has 1 superbowl 3 World cup “, some wrote.

Others have pointed to Shakira’s triumphs and even they wondered why in the Super Bowl they were not together if the two are Colombian. In fact, many point out that Balvin thanked everyone except Shakira.

And everything points to an event from two years ago. In 2018, J Balvin made derogatory comments about Rihanna. The Colombian said “Rihanna is not a woman to marry, it is only to have fun” (via The Fader). When this happened, there were rumors that Balvin and Shakira would have a collaboration together, but from the comments, Shakira is said to have decided to cancel the project and since then, the Colombian has never referred to her.

These are some of the reactions on the internet towards J Balvin:

#JBalvinIsOverParty

Colombians when they relate us to Shakira / Colombians when they relate us to J Balvin. pic.twitter.com/vfOMtyE01P – ♡ (@QueenHepburnn) June 25, 2020

J Balvin had the gall to make fun of the woman who has written 95% of her discography, speaks 6 languages, IQ 140, 16 grammy winner, producer, singer-songwriter, philanthropist, plays the piano, guitar, drums, harmonica, has 1 superbowl 3 World cup. # JBalvinIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/7BWCIdsin2 – Lewis | #GirlLikeMe (@Shak_Supreme) June 25, 2020

* Everyone right now * -Look bitch with my Shakira do not mess … # JBalvinIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/PjozQ6o1Hp – Villalobos Felix (@IxixVillalobos) June 25, 2020

• Get on my queen, we are going to cancel that J Balvin, for messing with our supreme Goddess Shakira. # JBalvinIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/FyZ6M4Dl62 – Villalobos Felix (@IxixVillalobos) June 25, 2020

* All Latin America defending Shakira from J Balvin * # JBalvinIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/CiDzBLUgE2 – Nicolás (@Nvchomik) June 25, 2020

Colombians angry that balvin mocked shakira.

All Latin America

#JBalvinIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/Kje5AJSOM8 – Space Boy ☄️ (@MonssoonMax) June 25, 2020

#JBalvinIsOverParty I do not know what JBalvin said about Shakira to be canceled, it is surely an ugly thing, so we just put it in its place and return with you Karla Panini … So don’t get your hopes up, bitch. pic.twitter.com/cetK2uhPvP – ⒷⒺⒷⒺⓉⓄ (@bebetolicea) June 25, 2020