At least 137 possible cases of Pediatric Multisystemic Inflammatory Syndrome have been identified in New York City; New Jersey has confirmed 7 cases and 16 other states are reporting some. The syndrome, a rare disease believed to be related to exposure to COVID-19, has claimed the lives of at least three children in New York; Additional deaths are under investigation. The syndrome may involve a response of the child’s immune system to the virus that can cause inflammation of the blood vessels and affect the arteries of the heart, leading to a coronary aneurysm.

NEW YORK – As the number of children increases

admitted to hospitals with the nominated disease Multisystemic Inflammatory Syndrome

Pediatric, parents begin to monitor their children more closely. Without

However, symptoms can vary from child to child.

On Sunday Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city of New

York has detected 137 cases of children possibly with the syndrome; 66 of them

tested positive for COVID-19 or the antibody test, unfortunately a

minor lost his life.

For his part, Governor Cuomo said during his press conference on Sunday that they are investigating cases, which are more than 120 in the State, and that at least 16 other states are reporting similar cases.

Early detection can prevent serious illness or even death, says the mayor. He is urging parents to call their pediatricians immediately if their children show symptoms including persistent fever, a rash, abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea. Fewer than half of pediatric patients in New York City showed difficulty breathing, which has been considered a direct symptom of COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert to doctors Thursday about the disease, which they began calling “Multi-Systemic Inflammatory Syndrome in Children” or MIS-C. The alert provides guidance for the diagnosis of MIS-C. Diagnostic criteria include fever of at least 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit for at least 24 hours, evidence of inflammation in the body, and hospitalization with problems in at least two organs (such as the heart, kidneys, or lungs).

The symptoms of this disease could develop differently in

each child and our sister network NBC 4 shows how it was generated in three children

8, 12 and 14 years old.

All three cases were previously healthy children and all were

positive for COVID-19 antibody tests.

Jayden

Hardowar: 8 years old and resident of Richmond Hill, Queens

By April 23 Jayden Hardowar was a healthy boy who was engaged in singing, remote learning, and playing with LEGO

However, that night, Jayden

developed a fever of 103 degrees. At that time, his parents took him in

person to the pediatrician, who, according to them, told them to take Jayden home

and give him Tylenol.

Jayden’s father says his

son was an energetic person but this time he had no appetite and a thirst

insatiable.

“Immediately when

the fever started, he started asking for water and more water, “Roup Hardowar told

NBC New York.

Two days later, the fever

it was gone, but Jayden started having diarrhea.

During a visit from

Telehealth, on April 25, the pediatrician noted that Jayden had not been eating

and recommended Pedialyte.

Jayden’s father says that

they were assured that three subsequent days of weakness were attributable to the

dehydration and that he did not eat.

“They thought such a thing would come

Maybe because he wasn’t eating much, but he suffered cardiac arrest, he said.

On April 28, Jayden and his

Mother, Navita Hardowar, was watching television in bed.

“I quickly looked at his

his face and his lips were all blue, “said Navita Hardowar.” I started

to shout his name. I wasn’t responding. “

Jayden’s brother Tyrone

15-year-old helped with CPR until an ambulance arrived.

Jayden ended with a

respirator for several days at Cohen Children’s Hospital in County

Nassau, where doctors told NBC New York that they have treated dozens of

children in the past few weeks with inflammation severe enough to

cause shock, heart failure and organic.

“Cardiac arrest could

avoided if we had been in the hospital before, “said Roup

Hardowar.

NYPD and FDNY members will

Jayden was welcomed from the hospital on May 12. Now five

days later Jayden’s father tells NBC New York that his wife is watching

nervously while sleeping, adding that he is still very weak.

“It does not have the strength to unite

two pieces of LEGO alone. “

Jissel

Rosario: 12 years old and resident of Newark, New Jersey

When Jissel Rosario

woke up one morning the week of April 13 with pain in the upper part

of the thigh, his mother Alma Cruz said: “I thought that maybe he had slept badly. But

the pain kept getting worse. “

Cruz says he had taken precautions to stay home and avoid exposure to COVID-19, so he didn’t get much out of his Newark apartment.

But when Jissel’s thigh

began to swell, took her to urgent care, where she was told

that looked like cellulite, a bacterial skin infection, and they sent her home

with antibiotics.

In the next few days, Jissel

He says his leg started to look weirder and feel worse. Medicine

Recommended, and the Epsom salt baths weren’t helping.

“When it got worse, I had a lot

afraid to go to the hospital. It felt like someone was stabbing me

leg. My feet hurt a lot, “Jissel told NBC New York.

When your leg swelled

from the knee down and her foot began to change color, her mother

He took to a local hospital on April 21.

An ultrasound detected a clot

of serious blood on his foot. Jissel was transferred to Newark Beth Hospital

Israel.

“They told me I was in

critical condition, “Cruz said.

But the situation turned

even more serious when, during a procedure to treat the clot, the

The clot traveled to Jissel’s lungs and he suffered cardiac arrest.

After 45 minutes of CPR,

Jissel received life support. Her mother said she was told that

Your daughter’s chances of survival were 50-50.

“It was surreal. I felt that

It was a nightmare, but I never lost faith, “Cruz said.

Dr. Derrick McQueen,

director of pediatric critical care at Newark Beth Israel said no

could tell for sure if Jissel’s blood clot was caused by the

COVID-19. He told NBC New York that Jissel tested negative for COVID-19 during his

hospital stay, but tested positive for antibodies, suggesting that

He had already recovered from the virus. It is a pattern that pediatricians are

observing in many pediatric patients, which makes them believe that the

inflammation of the blood vessels is caused by an overreaction

immune that develops beyond the point of infection with the virus.

“Inflammation can

lead to the formation of blood clots and Covid-19 infections

they may also be associated with abnormal clotting, “said Dr.

James Schneider of Cohen Children’s Hospital.

“I almost died, but I

I feel better, “Jissel told NBC New York, after returning home on

May 12. “I am very happy to be able to go home and be with my mom and

my grandmother”.

Jack McMorrow: 14 years old and resident of Woodside, Queens

On April 18, Jack McMorrow

he noticed a strange rash on the top of his hands that started to

extend.

“It went to my palms and

it started spreading to my wrists, “Jack told NBC New York.

It was the first of several

symptoms that slowly worsened for the adolescent who had no problems

underlying health.

Three days later, on the 21st of

In April, Jack developed a sore throat and on April 22, a fever of 101.8.

On April 23, the pediatrician from

Jack, suspecting a bacterial infection, prescribed amoxicillin, but continued

worse.

Jack woke up at 6:30 a.m.

m. with a fever of 103.8. Her father John McMorrow says they went to a clinic

Pediatric, where Jack was examined for COVID-19 and Mononucleosis.

The results were negative. Back home, Jack’s temperature

he seemed manageable, according to his father, in the 101-102 range. But for the night

April 26, his father says Jack had severe head-to-toe pain

with fever that increased to 104.7 and a lymph node in the neck the size

of a golf ball. He was unable to walk and had difficulty breathing.

The teenager was admitted

at Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital in the critical care unit.

“It was awful. I didn’t think

he was going to make it, “Jack told NBC New York.

John McMorrow says that the

Her son’s heart sped up as his blood pressure continued to drop.

In the pediatric ICU, Jack was

treated with steroids and tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

Now he’s back in

Queens after a full recovery. He says the worst was seeing his

father kneeling in hospital to pray for him.

“It was painful. It was

frightening. And I just pray that it doesn’t happen to anyone else. “

.