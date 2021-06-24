Here the preview, the fight we will see and the forecast

This Saturday in Minneapolis, David Morrell, a Cuban light heavyweight who after two first fights in that category, won the interim WBA super middleweight title and was later promoted to regular champion in a mere desk decision, will defend this Saturday – against the Mexican Mario Cazares – that belt that six months ago belonged to Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez.

In this video Without Filter, you will know how the two rivals arrive at this stage; the little less than ‘bizarre’ way in which the WBA decided to ‘assign’ this belt, the type of fight we hope to see, what the bets say and my prognosis about it.

