I continue to meet people who ask me the reasons why Apple (and other companies) invest so many resources in augmented reality if we have seen it applied mainly to leisure so far. Well, this little video that Cabel, one of the managers of the developer Panic, has published shows one of the most practical applications that augmented reality can give us in the future.

Finding the right cable among a tangle of servers, easy with AR

Hmm, what port did I plug AP-6 into again? Ly Extremely awesome. pic.twitter.com/awPQn8Jjou – Cabel (@cabel) May 29, 2020

What is happening in the video is that a person, ideally a system administrator or technician, checks local connections on a server. Typically, the tangle of network cables connected to switches always steal a long time just to be identified, so an augmented reality application can put a layer with labels that help that identification and save a lot of time.

The system is currently available only on a specific range of switches and with mobile applications such as UniFi, but it gives us a perfect example of how augmented reality can be applied in workplaces efficiently. There are many advantages, but it also poses new challenges: after teaching the video to an expert system administrator, the question of the security of these applications has arisen. To have guarantees, this service should be entirely local and not “exposed on the internet”.

Anyway, and separate discussions, this type of applications will take great advantage of the precision of LiDAR cameras and sensors that we already have on the iPad Pro and we will have on some iPhones in a few months. For Apple it will be a key advantage, which should be seen with the popularization of these solutions. And let’s not talk about Apple Glass … being able to control things like that with glasses could be spectacular.

