The driver did not get coronavirus, but must have remained isolated with her daughter

Jessica Cirio she was very concerned about her husband’s health, Martín Insaurralde. For more than a week he was interned in the Llavallol Municipal Hospital, after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Last week, he had undergone a plasma transfusion that helped him fight the virus and improve his recovery times.

This Wednesday the 25th, the Mayor of Lomas de Zamora received a medical discharge and was transferred in an ambulance to the house he shares with his wife and young daughter, Chloé. « Infinite thanks to all the team at the Llavallol Municipal Hospital in Lomas de Zamora, to my family, friends, colleagues, neighbors and neighbors for sending me so much love in these thirteen days that I was hospitalized, » he wrote on his Instagram account.

Insaurralde in the ambulance that took him home

In addition, he took the opportunity to send a positive message to his followers and highlighted the work of doctors and nurses in this complex situation: « I ask that we take care of each other, we are going to get out of this nightmare together. Hold on to public health! Hold on, the health workers, true heroes! ”

« We wait for you, my love », The model and co-conductor of La Peña de Morfi wrote in her Instagram stories, shortly before the reunion with Insaurralde. Then, he published an image in which an ambulance could be seen at the entrance to the house they share: « I arrive ». The arrival of the Mayor was a very emotional moment for the whole family.

Jessica expressed her joy at the return of her husband after his hospitalization

« Dad came home and this is all happiness and thanks! Those were difficult days, but we never doubted that everything would turn out well. Happy to have you with us again @minsaurralde_, you are an example for Chloé and also for me because nobody fought as much as you. We love you!!! Thanks to all of you for keeping an eye on my family these days, we feel very close. Thanks for the love and good wishes, « wrote Jessica along with some images of her daughter.

The message of Jésica Cirio on the return of Martín Insaurralde

Insaurralde was the first leader of national politics to have coronavirus. After they joined the Buenosairean deputy Alex Cambell and the former governor of Buenos Aires Maria Eugenia Vidal. « I tested positive for coronavirus. As a society, today we are going through the most difficult moment because we are approaching the peak of infections. I ask you to take care of yourself and to try to minimize the risk between everyone. Please stay in your houses as much as you can, ”he revealed on Twitter on June 12.

During the hospitalization, Jessica and her 2-year-old daughter were in charge of sending him many strengths and messages and love drawings so that he did not feel alone. Also, they used to communicate through video calls. Last Sunday, the dancer had made a post to greet her life partner for Father’s Day.

“Today we have a different father’s day, missing you a lot and counting the days so you can be with us again. Despite the distance, we are closer than ever and that only makes us stronger! Chloé has the bravest dad in the world, that’s why I am sure that soon all this will be just a memory! Happy day my love. We love you », Jessica said.

I KEPT READING

Barby Silenzi was questioned on social networks for publishing a video of her daughter with her grandmother in full quarantine

Amid the controversy of alleged fraud in « Bake Off », the list of gastronomic venues where Samanta Casais worked

Lizy Tagliani’s response to those who criticized her for the contagions in “The fair price”

Jana Maradona broke the silence on the present of Diego Maradona: « He is not kidnapped, he is locked up »