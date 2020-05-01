With rumors that some teams are planning to return to training and that the Minas Gerais Football Federation itself is already studying the return of the State, the former president of Atlético-MG and current mayor of the city of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil, said in this Thursday that will ban any sports activity in the city.

“Here in Belo Horizonte, to return to football, the FMF will have to talk to the mayor, who is the boss of the city and banned events. Here it will not open, unless the court orders. The mayor will not open, there is no football here. According to the STF, the mayor is in charge in the city. If they want to play at the Arena do Jacaré, in Sete Lagoas, that’s fine. Here in BH nobody will play “, he said in an interview to ESPN.

Kalil was elected mayor in 2016

When asked about a meeting between the president of the FMF, Adriano Aro, with the governor Romeu Zema, to discuss the return plan of football in Minas Gerais, Kalil maintained his position and criticized those who think otherwise.

“Talking about returning something now, like football, which involves a lot of people, at least 200 people in a match, in addition to 11 more guys who are going to slap themselves on the pitch, is a total detachment from reality. Nobody knows what it is body in a plastic bag. Thinking about football now is a thing of mental weakness “, he said.

The mayor, who adopted strict social isolation measures, also said he feels comfortable talking about the issue, as he has a medical son, and compared the disease to a war. “The Brazilian people do not know war. We had a suspended Olympics, we did not have a World Cup because of war. Football is the most important thing among the least important in the world.”

In Belo Horizonte, there are 593 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 17 deaths.

Sports Gazette

