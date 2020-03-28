Clearly thinking that the world will change when this happens pandemic is anachronistic. The world has changed and nothing will be the same. It will be time to reissue who we expose as idols and who are the true idols. Doctors, security forces, educators, cleaning personnel are all involved in this titanic task. The professionals who will attend to us when some of us are between life and death have prepared to save lives, not to lose it and are risking their own lives.

Analyzing what crimes are committed when we do not respect quarantine is only one side of the coin, which clearly like the health system will not be able to absorb and respond to the large number of causes that are being initiated by the commission of crimes that protect to public health as a protected legal asset and those that come off as a consequence.

Most of the cases will end prescribed by the expiration of the maximum time foreseen for his sentence or with alternative resolutions such as a probation or shortened trials.

Perhaps this time it will not be the fault of the justice system because once this pandemic passes, they will have to deal with continuing complex investigations and other crimes that are committed on a daily basis. TWe have to understand that quarantine is not respected, exposing us all to losing our lives and that of our loved ones.

Perhaps the most positive thing we can rescue is that there is practically no crack in this battle that we must face, an issue that was not seen many decades ago.

Hopefully we can take as a kick as a society that in certain issues there can be no cracks, here or we all unite or we all fail, as well as other pending issues that we should face in the same way.

Lawyer Dr. In Legal and Social Sciences. U.M.S.A Postgraduate in In-depth Criminal Procedural Law, Criminalistics and Legal Medicine. U.P.F.A