The weeks in quarantine accumulate and get heavier and heavier. That is something difficult to deny and ignore. But fortunately we are also constantly being bombarded by good news from our favorite artists. One of them arrives today. Lady Gaga has just announced the release date of her sixth studio album Chromatica.

Chromatica was originally more than ready to go out on April 10, but Gaga decided that this was no longer going to be the case. A total disappointment for his millions of fans around the world. And without putting a release date on the announcement, the wait was endless.

“It just doesn’t seem right to release this album with everything that’s going on with this global pandemic,” said Gaga.

Two months after this sad news, the one everyone was waiting for finally arrived. Through their social networks, Lady Gaga shouted to the world that her new album will be out this May 29 and revealed the official cover.

The journey continues. You can officially join me on #Chromatica on May 29. ⚔️💓 https://t.co/GjJUC3PRWz pic.twitter.com/VFIcMw2JE4 – Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 6, 2020

The euphoria of the news already has its fans on the brink of dismay. He also has others claiming that this will be the album of the year., and from what we know of Lady Gaga, this is certainly a possibility.

Speaking of Chromatica for Zane Lowe of Beats Radio 1, Gaga stated that this album is a place or entity that she conceptualized in a dark moment in her life and that this album is a place, a concept of life and a state of mind. “Sound is what cured me in my life, and it cured me again by making this record, and that’s really what Chromatica is all about. ”

“I think what I have learned is that I can see the world in whatever way I choose to see it, and that does not mean that I am eliminating the bad things, it only means that I can rethink my life experiences and rethink the way the world frames experiences. of life in a way that I love and believe, and that is Chromatica “Gaga added.

“I live in Chromatica, that’s where I live. I entered my frame: I found the Earth, I eliminated it. The land is canceled. I live in Chromatica “.

“I think we are actually operating at a completely rudimentary level where we square things in very simplified colors when actually we are all extremely different in a wide variety of ways that are derived from both genetics and epigenetics. ”

“We are all completely different and I thought it was fine, well maybe Chromatic is a state of mind. And that’s my state of mind “, Gaga finished. We leave you here his first single “Stupid Love” so that the emotion goes to infinity.

See on YouTube

