Here content, prices and more – The News of Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Next June 29 is the arrival date of the streaming platform HBO Max to 39 Latin American territories, and of course, also for Mexico.

The new service, which will fight even more competition from entertainment platforms, comes with content from the brands HBO, Warner Bros., Max Originals, DC and Cartoon Network for the whole family.

“Our launch in Latin America and the Caribbean is the first step in our global deployment of HBO Max. We are delighted that fans across the region will soon be able to enjoy the HBO Max platform and its incredible collection of content. WarnerMedia is one of the most popular and trusted sources of entertainment and information in all of Latin America and we are very happy that our global journey begins here ”, said Johannes Larcher, head of HBO Max International, in an event broadcast through their networks social.

From its drawer series such as The Sopranos, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Sex and the city or the award-winning Game of Thrones and Succession to its controversial special programs such as Leaving Neverland, the now HBO Max promises content for the whole family with movies, series, documentaries , reality shows and titles for the little ones in the house.

CONTENT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

Without a doubt, it is the content that leads us to decide on a platform, and HBO Max will surely catch many with its attractive franchises that have already been consolidated. Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings and The Matrix will be part of its catalog.

Of course, as already sung, the DC universe will have this platform as its home. From series like Superman & Lois and Doom Patrol, through the Joker or Wonder Woman 1984, to the acclaimed Justice League of Zack Snyder.

The “Friends” special on HBO Max will premiere in May

Speaking of what’s new, this service will host Friends: The Reunion, the new Sex And the City: And Just Like That series… and the Gossip Girl reboot. And well, although a little further away the GOT spin-off, House of the Dragon.

And in this menu options you will also be able to enjoy the genius of The Big Bang Theory and the irreverence of Rick and Morty.

But the little ones in the house are not forgotten in its catalog, they will be able to enjoy iconic brands such as Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network with titles such as Adventure Time, Teen Titans in Action, Scooby Dio, Par Patrol, The Girls superpowers, Ben 10, Rooney Tunes Cartoons, among many more.

FROM FILM TO TV

After the red flags of a pandemic that closed theaters and transformed the ways of consuming cinema, this platform announced that there will not be long to wait to see the premieres at home.

The platform will have Warner Bros. films, at no additional cost, 35 days after they have been released in theaters for the region.

That is, we will see movies like Space Jam: A New Age, Mortal Kombat, Tom and Jerry, Judas and the Black Messiah, and Godzilla vs. Kong available now in its catalog after its passage in theaters.

LATIN CONTENT

Committed to local stories, HBO Max announces a follow-up to the stories of each country in the region from producers in each country.

In the case of Mexico, the streaming service will have alliances with local production companies such as Dopamine and Redrum Films that join Endemol Shine Boomdog, BTF Media, the Brazilian Foresta, Conspiração and Boutique Filmes, the Argentine Zeppelin Studio and Pampa Films, and the Colombian Dynamo.

In our country, in fact, productions such as the comedy Bunker, Amarres and Las Bravas, about women’s soccer, are already being sewn. Titles that are added to Pop divas and Os ausentes from Brazil and Días de gallos and Bilardo from Argentina.

PRICES AND SUBSCRIPTIONS

The HBO Max team remarked that in response to their idea of ​​reaching the largest number of homes and facing the crisis that the pandemic has left in many families, the prices for their service are accessible, even more than what the HBO Go to platform now offers. your subscribers. Therefore, it offers two subscription plans:

Standard: FROM 149 pesos per month, it offers families access to 3 simultaneous users, 5 personalized profiles, content and video downloads in high definition and some titles in 4K, on ​​all compatible devices.

Mobile: From 99 pesos per month, it offers access to the same content catalog, but it has been designed for an individual experience, to be enjoyed in standard definition on compatible smartphones and tablets, with optimized image quality.

Eye:

· For those who subscribe for recurring periods of 3 or 12 months, they will also be available with a discount of up to 30 percent.

· For those who have not yet decided whether to hire the heroic, the platform will give a 7-day free trial.

WHAT IF I AM ALREADY A SUBSCRIBER TO HBO GO OR HBO?

Those who already enjoy the HBO catalog through Claro Video’s application or linear subscription, Total Play, will have access to HBO Max at no additional cost.

Subscribers will soon receive pre-launch instructions on how to access HBO Max, as the HBO GO service in Latin America will be discontinued.

Source: However