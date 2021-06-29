Here are the series and movies that leave Netflix in July – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

As it happens every month, big productions such as The Witch, The Theory of Everything or The Game of Fortune will leave Netflix in July. And although the streaming platform It also renews its catalog, you still have time to enjoy these series and films that will no longer be shown.

So if you haven’t seen them and were thinking of doing it now, hurry up because there are two days left before we start the month of July, half of the year.

Movies leaving the platform

The film leaves the platform this July 1 The witch, Anya Taylor-Joy’s film debut five years before Lady’s Gambit that turned horror movies upside down. New England, 1630. A family composed of a Christian settler couple, parents of five children, lives near a forest to which popular legend attributes a demonic character. The family suspects that the eldest daughter practices witchcraft.

Will stop projecting The theory of everything 1st of July. During the 1960s, Cambridge University student and future physicist Stephen Hawking fell in love with his partner Jane Wilde. Despite being diagnosed with a devastating disease, he and Jane break new ground in science.

Moneyball or The game of fortune starring Brad Pittt. Oakland Athletics general coach Billy Beane has an epiphany one day: Conventional baseball wisdom is wrong. Beane faces a low budget and must reinvent his team by beating the richest clubs.

Other productions that leave Netflix are The Complete Bourne Saga, The Trust, Almighty 2, Beyond Dreams, Double Love, Battleship, Hero out of Water, Book of Live 1 and 2, If you were me, Army of One , Temporary Family, Split, Casper, World War Z, Hellboy and the golden army, Unbroken, Danmachi – Arrow of the orion, Keeper of darkness, Kings, La Bamba, Legends of passion, Crazy police academy, Lucy, Miami Vice and Minority Report.

They also leave the platform Mamma Mia, The Wedding Day, The Auschwitz Counter, Bridget Jones’s Diary, Walk 4: The Family Goes to Miami, Little Singham, Inside Man, You Carry Me, One Punch-Man, 12 Monkeys, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, Saturday Night Fever, Intimate Secrets, Secret, Suicide, The Code, The Feels, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Hannibal, Beverly Hills Cop 1 and 2 and The City of Storms .

Series that leave Netflix

One punch man, is a Japanese action-comedy web-comic, created by artist One and started in 2009. The world’s most powerful superhero can take down anyone in one fell swoop. As he does not find a rival at his level, he fights against boredom and boredom. The series has quickly gained popularity.

The children’s series Julius Jr. He is a young monkey who, together with his friends, is able to bring ordinary objects to life and have fantastic adventures inside a magical game room known as the Box.

Winx Club: Season 5. The reality show assigns a great mission to the Winx: to travel the world incognito to fulfill the dream of talented children.

Information from El Financiero