Here are the pre-sale details

Waffle Exchange is a decentralized exchange aggregator, coming to you on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and for the BSC. The project is unveiling its public pre-sale that will begin on April 16 at 18.00 UTC.

The project also unveiled what they want to achieve with the pre-sale with their cap set at 1500 BNB with 1 BNB equal to $ 6666 WAF. The listing price will be $ 4,800 WAF for 1 BNB. Users can contribute a maximum of 10 BNB during the presale. In addition, the project foresees a liquidity lock of 50% before the pre-sale.

The Waffle Exchange has yet to release the instructions that potential investors will use during the pre-sale. For information on this, you can follow the updates at @waffleexchangeannouncement.

Since the project has not yet been put online, it advises its users to be careful in their businesses to avoid any scams. In addition, you have pointed out that no administrator will send you an email first in any case.

Previously, he held his initial seed round at Pinpoint Capital, expanding his exposure. He managed to complete the seed round at 500 BNB in ​​less than 30 seconds.

Understanding the waffle swap

The Waffle exchange is non-custodial, which means all users uniquely handle all transactions from their BSC wallet.

Waffle Aggregator aims to offer the best BNB prices on all BSC-based decentralized exchanges. In addition, the project hopes to present the characteristics of the Initial Litigation Offer (OIT) to promote the growth of the network.

He invested in automating ecosystem processes to maintain user comfort during exchanges on BSC DEX.

Combined with that is the liquidity sourcing from BSC DEX, including BurgerSwap and PancakeSwap. This factor will provide the best token exchange rates for all clients, faster and better than they would on a single exchange.

A safer environment for you with full auditing

In April 2021, Waffle engaged CTDSec to audit all of its smart contracts to point out any security loopholes that may appear in the construction of the contracts.

After gaining access to the systems, CTDSec thoroughly investigated, reviewed, and investigated the project to report any issues they may have encountered. Subsequently, they gave a detailed report of all the attacks launched against smart contracts.

There were no high severity issues and one low severity issue; There was a division before multiplying in part of the smart contract code that could lead to incorrect calculations. As a recommendation, the auditing company suggested multiplying before dividing to ensure correct results.

However, the auditing company advises users that this is not an absolute guarantee that problems will not arise.

Accordingly, it recommended that the Waffle Exchange actively establish a bug bounty scheme to encourage users to find and report any smart contract issues.

Waffle Exchange Features

For starters, Waffle Exchange creates liquidity for Binance Smart Chain. The user interface is designed to provide a simple structure for users to work with; all liquidity and fees from multidex exchanges appear on the same platform.

The platform supports governance in the sense that users can have a say on their fees and rewards. Shortly after its launch, participation groups and yield farming will come along with a sophisticated governance system.

There are no KYC requirements on the platform; therefore, users do not have to provide their personal information while participating in the project.

You can engage with the growing Waffle Exchange community today on Telegram and Twitter to learn more about the project’s progression.