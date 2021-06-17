Here are the new Victoria’s Secret ‘angels’ who will not be parading in underwear, including Priyanka Chopra and Megan Rapinoe

After years of criticism for limited beauty standards that contributed to perpetuate the already canceled parade of El Secreto de Victoria, the lingerie company has decided to turn its marketing strategy around, starting by saying goodbye to your mythical angels. From now on, the celebrities who represent the brand will be known as ‘the collective’, they will not wear wings and will try to embrace the ideal of this new stage: to focus on what women want, not men.

Victoria’s Secret has signed the actress Indian Priyanka Chopra, soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe, the freestyle skier Eileen Gu, South Sudanese model and refugee Adut Akech, the photographer and founder of the movement #Girlgaze Amanda de Cadenet, the model and activist for real beauty Paloma Elsesser and the transgender model Valentina sampaio.

The extension of the contract of the Brazilian, who became one of the angels of the company in 2019, represents its commitment to inclusivity after a statement from its former marketing director, Ed Razek, will cause widespread outrage when he stated that at his annual show there was no room for trans models or with a figure that will not fit 90-60-90.

