Huawei offside in a lot of markets, Samsung intends to bring the blow to its Chinese rival in the West. To get there: Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra expected, but steeped in ambition. Who will sell their hulls dearly.

On velvet. Since its main competitor in the Android ecosystem, Huawei, has been ostracized by America and deprived of the real Android experience and Googles Services, Samsung can see the coming of 2020 with a tranquility that has become rare in the hypercompetitive sector of mobile telephony. . Which proved how favorable it was for rapid landslides: who could have said, five years ago, that Xiaomi and OnePlus would become the most dangerous rivals of the South Korean giant, behind Apple?

It is well aware of this opportunity offered by the trade war between China and the Trump administration – whose mobile division of Huawei is only the useful idiot – that Samsung released in the arena this Tuesday evening , live from San Francisco, its new flagship smartphone: the Galaxy S20. Or rather, as presumed, its family of devices stamped Galaxy S20.

And there is no slack in what the critters, with a slightly revised design but conform to the standards of the moment, hide under their glass and metal clothes: the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20 Plus and the Galaxy S20 Ultra have been as far as possible in many of the factors that determine the purchase of a smartphone today. While being perfectly consistent with what the numerous leaks had predicted.

We are talking about 5G for connectivity (in the USA and certain selected markets, we will not say that this is urgent in Belgium, where the networks are not close to emerging from the ground), an OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, batteries better equipped in mAh and, above all, a strong argument to sell a smartphone today, photo blocks boosted with amphetamines.

What separates the S20 and S20 + is summed up briefly: the screen is larger on the S20 + (6.7 inches against 6.2), which has an additional photo sensor dedicated to the depth of field and a battery for autonomy a boosted coat.

S20 Ultra, 108 Megapixel, € 1,549

The real new element is the S20 Ultra version, very clearly categorized as ultra high-end. He pushes the joysticks fully on the size of its slab (6.9 inches) and especially of its photo block: the back module (prominent!) Has a 108 megapixel photo sensor. The first on the market to exceed 100 million pixels! Which is supported by three other sensors: one dedicated to the depth of field, the other, tele, 48 megapixels, and a last wide angle of 12 megapixels. In the punched screen, Samsung inserts a 40 megapixel front camera for selfies intended to flatter the ego of the most fussy narcissists (10 Mp on the rest of the S20 range).

The Galaxy S20 will be available in Belgium from March 13. Their prices reach heights that Samsung will climb for the first time: if the basic S20 in 4G edition only should be accessible for 900 € (100 € more for the version S20 +, 4G Only), the ultimate version of the S20 Ultra, provided with 5G and 512 GB of storage space, should cost a whopping € 1.549! Prices that only Apple, so far, could afford to consider …

In addition, Samsung has confirmed the foldable glass smartphone Galaxy Z Flip, which you were talking about here and which will be released in Belgium on February 21, 2020.