here are the new gaming laptops from Acer, Dell, Gigabyte, Lenovo, and MSI

It is strange that with the problem that we have of a shortage of chips NVIDIA launches to present two new graphics for laptops, but there are the new RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti, which although they are the most modest representative of the family, will allow access to good performance for gaming laptops at more affordable prices.

Several are the manufacturers that have taken advantage of this circumstance and the presentation of the new processors of the 11th generation Intel Core H family. The bet is therefore common to all of them, but be careful that Acer, Dell, Gigabyte, Lenovo and MSI (plus those who come later) want to compete for an increasingly popular segment.

Acer Nitro 5

The manufacturer has presented its new gaming laptops with three renewed models: the Predator Triton 300 and the Predator Helios 300 are more ambitious and expensive, while the Acer Nitro 5 They allow you to opt for several somewhat more modest and affordable configurations.

In fact, these are the models that allow you to configure the equipment with 11th generation Intel Core-H processors and up to an RTX 3070, but also we can start from the new NVIDIA RTX 3050.

The Acer Nitro 5 are available with a 15.6 and 17.3-inch screen with QHD resolution and with a 165 Hz refresh rate. It will also be possible to configure them with up to 32 GB of RAM and up to 2 TB of SSD.

They will be available in June for a price starting at $ 999 (for the 17.3-inch model) and 1,099 (for the 15.6-inch).

Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17

This manufacturer has also renewed its prestigious Dell XPS 15 and 17 with 15 and 17 inch screens. Now these teams boast of the new 11th Gen Intel Core-H (up to the promising Core i9-11980HK), and in its configurations we can choose several models of graphics from the NVIDIA RTX 3000 family.

Here is where there are some differences that depend on that screen diagonal: the Dell XPS 15 can be configured with an RTX 3050 or an RTX 3050 Tiwhile the Dell XPS 17 offers a somewhat higher clocked RTX 3050 and even an RTX 3060.

The design of the XPS, yes, makes them look little gamer, but those graphics certainly enable very decent gaming sessions if we are not super demanding gamers.

In both cases we can configure these laptops with up to 64 GB of RAM, and the available resolutions are 1,920 x 1,200 or 3,840 x 2,400, although there is also a special alternative: a 3,456 x 2,160 pixel OLED panel.

The exact dates on which they will be available are not known, but the the XPS 15 will start at $ 1,199.99 and the XPS 17 will start at $ 1,399.99.

Gigabyte G5 and Gigabyte G7

Gigabyte managers, who have announced the renewal of several ranges (Aero and Aorus) along with the launch of the Gigabyte new Gigabyte G5 (15.6-inch) and G7 (17.3-inch).

These computers can be configured with the new 11th generation Intel Core-H (Core i5-11400H or Core i7-11800H), and up to 64 GB of RAM. There are two M.2 slots and space for a 2.5 “SSD drive, which of course gives room for maneuver in the storage section.

It will also be possible to choose the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 or RTX 3050 Ti. Their screens have in all cases Full HD resolution and refresh rates of 144 Hz.

Not known yet dates of availability or prices for some models that will nevertheless probably arrive in stores very soon.

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro and Legion 5i

From Lenovo we get several teams aimed at gaming. First of all the Legion 5i Pro with a diagonal of 16 inches and in seconds the new Legion 5i that arrive in both 15.6 and 17.3 inches.

These teams have 11th generation Intel Core-H processors and the advantages that equate them with other rivals (Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6, for example), but also stand out for their graphics for more than decent gaming sessions.

Thus both can opt for the GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti from NVIDIA, which will also take advantage of the panels that, as in the case of the Legion 5i Pro, can support up to 165 Hz refresh rate.

The Legion 5i Pro will be available in June for a price starting at $ 1,329.99While the Legion 5i will be available from July 2021 for a price starting at $ 969.99.

MSI Creator M16

The last of the manufacturers that have taken the opportunity to renew ranges in today’s announcement is MSI, which comes with the new Creator Z16 (with RTX 3060 graphics) but also with the somewhat more content MSI Creator M16.

This laptop has a 16-inch screen in 16:10 format with QHD + resolution. It also has the new Core i7 of the Intel H family, up to 64 GB of RAM and an M.2 slot for the SSD.

The equipment can be configured with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 or an RTX 3050 Ti, both with 4 GB of video memory and that will take advantage of that screen with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels, although the refresh rate here does not exceed 60 Hz.

It is therefore a balanced and more affordable proposal than will be available this May, although prices have not been detailed.