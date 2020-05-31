In 2020 machín, the net, is still being taught. And is that This Wednesday, May 27, the company SpaceX, in conjunction with NASA, would launch the space capsule ‘Crew Dragon’, a feat that was not only important for being the first trip that human beings would make to space from the United States and after nine years, also because with it it would be known if commercial space travel is viable for humanity at this time.

Total that from an early age many were excited watching the live broadcast and waiting for the time to come (here in central Mexico it was scheduled at 3:33) to witness the launch of said space capsule in which they would travel astronauts Bob Behnken and Douglas Hurley, who a few hours ago said goodbye to their family thinking that they would not see them for a long time.

And everything was going relatively as planned, however, at one point the weather of the day started to get worse and in the end he fulfilled the greatest fear of many when NASA and SpaceX announced their decision to postpone the launch for the safety of the crew and leave it for next Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 12:22 pm, Central Mexican time, and if it is that 2020 now does license them.

Anyway, This event left us more frustrated than a fan of Cruz Azul in LigaMX, but if we see it on the good side too gave us several hits worthy of having an Elon Musk RT. Here we collect some of the best that we find in the magical and cloudy internet of things:

