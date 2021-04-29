here are the best ironing centers of 2021

What water to use for an ironing center

In general, the water we use to feed our iron is that of the faucet. Mainly, because the appliance needs lime to avoid rusting. But you should know that not all tap water will be good for our ironing center.

Depending on where you live, running water can be more or less hard, depending on the minerals it contains. If the water in your area is too hard, it may be It is convenient that you mix it with demineralized water. Namely: distilled water.

It is almost never advisable to use only distilled water, because, as we say, we will need certain salts and minerals to keep our iron in good condition. But you must also prevent excess lime and other minerals from loading it.

How to clean an ironing center

It goes without saying that it is essential to carry out a series of lcleaning and maintenance tools so that our Ironing center accompany us for many years:

Remove the lime from the tank. Lime is the element that allows the plates not to rust, but they can also be your enemy. As time goes by, we will need remove the limescale that is generated in the water tank.

Remove the lime from the grill. The same will have to be done with the lime that remains embedded in the iron itself. This is important, as otherwise the iron will jam.

Clean the surface. And we may also find some lime on the surface of the iron. Think of it as a metal with holes, so it is easy for them to meet obstructed by these remains. And it is what we must avoid.

How much does an ironing center consume

Sadly, irons are the most consuming appliances of all. Not to mention the most. But luckily for you, ironing centers are targeting precisely that deficiency. And is that these structures they can consume 46% less than the plates of a lifetime.

And it is not a figure that we have invented, it is what the IDEA (Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving). It is true that the ironing center will mean a higher initial investment, but at the consumption level, it won’t take long to get it back.