Here are the 5 most undervalued cryptocurrencies of 2021: DENT, FSN, PROM, ZKS and SYS

There are precisely 5,062 cryptocurrencies in existence as of May 2021, which means that there are indeed many options to consider before investing. Generally, people are more targeted for projects with the highest profile and excellent publicity. Drop a lot of these cryptocurrencies that are actually worth more, but are lagging behind due to lack of attention, and we call them undervalued.

Undervalued cryptocurrencies are often expected to rise in the future, so investing in such currencies is always advisable.

1. Dent (DENT)

DENT tops our list of undervalued cryptocurrencies because it is currently trading at $ 0.0078 and has a market rank of # 114 in terms of market capitalization. The platform was launched in 2017 as a digital mobile operator to offer mobile data, plans, eSIM cards. It makes use of blockchain technology to create a global market for mobile data liberalization. It had its all-time high in January 2018, at $ 0.098, with a 24-hour trading volume of more than $ 91 million. Currently, it is traded at a much lower price compared to its all-time high; therefore, it is an undervalued asset.

two. Merger (FSN)

FSN is another undervalued coin currently trading at $ 1.59. FSN has a market capitalization of more than $ 107 million. It had its all-time high in May 2018, at $ 11.13, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.53,890. Fusion is a blockchain-based financial platform, offering cross-chain, cross-data and cross-organization services using smart contracts. Leverage Distributed Control Rights Management as a security layer to protect assets on the blockchain. This crypto is indeed one of the most undervalued coins, and its price could rise in the future to reach its true value.

3. Prometeus (PROM)

The current market price of PROM is $ 30.43, and it is another undervalued crypto because its all-time high was $ 100 in April 2021, with a 24-hour trading volume of more than $ 1 billion. Prometeus Network is a decentralized and secure ecosystem that is designed to solve the problems in data brokerage. It was created primarily for the insurance data marketplace and influencer marketing industries.

Four. ZKSwap (ZKS)

ZKS has a market range of # 156 and is currently trading at $ 1.94. ZKSwap is a decentralized exchange that adopts zk-Rollup technology and Automated Market Maker model. Based on Ethereum, the protocol aims to provide its users with low latency and zero gas fee experiences. Its all-time highest price was $ 9.89 in February 2021, with a 24-hour trading volume of more than $ 1.32 billion.

5. Syscoin (SYS)

SYS is another undervalued cryptocurrency that is currently trading at $ 0.447 and is ranked number 183 in terms of market capitalization. Its all-time high was $ 0.889 in January 2018, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ over $ 8.39 million, and its price is expected to rise shortly to reach its intrinsic value. In particular, Syscoin is a platform that can provide trustless interoperability, which is scalable and secure. It does not require third-party liquidity providers to interoperate with any ERC-20 tokens.

The entry Here are the 5 most undervalued cryptocurrencies of 2021: DENT, FSN, PROM, ZKS and SYS was published first in Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency and Blockchain News.