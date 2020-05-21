If you want to improve your skills, we show you the best applications to learn English. This is how apps are a great tool for learning this language. They are fast, easy to access and a lot of fun. It is very similar to having a mini classroom on your device, to use whenever you are bored or when you have free time.

And while we know that apps can’t replace your real-life teachers, they are great additions to your regular English classes. Many of these apps offer vocabulary games, grammar lessons, storybooks, and audios. For this reason, if you haven’t downloaded any yet, what are you waiting for? Here are the best English learning apps you can find.

1.- Duolingo is one of the best applications for learning English and the most all-rounder

You have surely heard of the most popular language learning app in the world. In case you didn’t know, 34 hours of Duolingo equals one university semester of complete language courses. One of the reasons it’s so popular is because of the challenge of the leaderboard. Here you can compete against other real players.

Being at Duolingo feels like a game; a game where you unlock levels and earn virtual coins, so all the time you are “collecting” new vocabulary and grammatical structures. Surely learning English has never been so much fun, or so addictive.

2.- Quiz your English; you can prepare your exam in the best way

If you are preparing for an exam, you must test your English in a new application for it. This app is designed by Cambridge Assessment English and there are levels that are specifically for Cambridge B2 First and IELTS. In this way, you can expect to see the kind of vocabulary and grammar you’ll find in reality, and if you have a Cambridge exam, playing in the app can provide relief after all that intense preparation. You can even play against your friends and family.

3.- The British Council is an app focused on grammar

This app is great for you to familiarize yourself with grammar. The Learn English British Council app has lessons and games on a variety of topics. Starting at the beginner level with imperatives, questions, simple present, and gerunds.

Even advanced lessons on modal verbs of obligation and necessity: there is something for everyone. Once you have finished, you must press the option called “test”, so you can check your progress and see how much you have improved since you are using the app.

4.- 6000 Words: one of the best applications to learn English focused on vocabulary

When it comes to expanding your vocabulary, the simplest way is often always the best. In this way, the company FunEasyLearn has created a fun app that helps you learn new words with text and images included.

This application has 6000 lexical elements that are classified into themes. In this way, they include obvious topics like sports and food, but other topics are as specific as hockey, dentistry, rocks and internal organs. For this and other reasons, the vocabulary you will learn with this app is quite advanced.

5.- With Beelingu you will read in English with ease

This storytelling app is great for practicing reading in a different language. It is cleverly designed to tell a story in two different languages, side by side. First you read in English. Then you can check in your own language.

The karaoke-style text will help you listen and read at the same time. Also, there is plenty of interesting content for you to choose from, including children’s classics and folk tales. Even articles on science and technology. This makes reading in English interesting.

6.- HelloTalk is one of the best applications to learn English by speaking it

Don’t you have a partner so you can practice English speaking it always? Well, there is no problem because HelloTalk is a free app that connects you with more than 15 million members. This means that you will always find a native English speaker to teach you this language.

The only problem is that you have to teach them your language in return. So this app works as a language exchange. If you feel too shy for a video call, don’t panic. There is also the option of text and voice recording, along with really powerful translation and pronunciation tools.

7.- Grammarly is one of the best apps to write in English

There are many applications that will help you improve your writing. And those like HelloTalk even connect you to a native speaker. But if you are looking for instant fixes, Grammarly is definitely your best option.

It not only checks for mistakes, it also provides an explanation for your mistake so you don’t make it again. Just download the keyboard to use on your mobile and check your spelling wherever you go. If you want to learn the language more formally, Grammarly checks your tone, too, so you’re never going to send an informal email again.

8.- BBC Learning English: the best for everyday English

BBC Learning English definitely has a reputation for being outstanding and its app for learning English is no different. One of the best features of this application is the daily mini lesson that will only take you about 3 minutes to see. In this way, you can learn new vocabulary, listen to stories and, of course, practice everyday English.

Share it with your friends!