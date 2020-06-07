We will tell you the necessary steps for you to install desktop gadgets for Windows 10. But first, you should know that the “Desktop Gadget” function was first introduced with Windows Vista. As you may know, desktop gadgets offer diverse information at a glance and also consume few system resources.

Similarly, the Windows 7 operating system comes with many quality gadgets and supports installing third party gadgets from the internet. In this way, the desktop gadget function is one of the most used functions in Windows 7. But it is not available in Windows 8, Windows 8.1 and the latest version of Windows 10.

For your information, this function was suspended for security reasons. Microsoft, in fact, has been providing a tool to completely uninstall desktop devices from the Windows 7 operating system.

Live icons in newer versions of Windows act as desktop gadgets to some degree. For example, the weather app icon offers the same or more information than the weather desktop gadget.

Although the live icons in Windows 10 work better than these desktop gadgets. You need to switch to the Start menu or the Start screen to access these icons. Which would be a hassle if you don’t want to make style changes.

Install desktop gadgets in Windows 10

If you’ve upgraded Windows 7 to Windows 10 and don’t have those gadgets, you’ll be happy to know that they can be installed on Windows 10 with the help of an external installer. Incidentally, there are many applications for obtaining gadgets, but some of the programs are not good enough to be installed efficiently.

So these are the two applications that you can use to install native Windows 7 devices in Windows 10. It should be noted that many users have reported that these desktop gadgets do not work after installing a Windows 10 update.

If you also have desktop gadget issues after installing a Windows 10 Feature Update, please uninstall and reinstall the desktop gadget program you already have.

Download the desktop gadget installer

To give you an example of an installer, you can download the Desktop Gadgets Installer, which brings all the native desktop gadgets available in Windows 7 to Windows 10.

All you need to do is install Desktop Gadgets Installer. You can install gadgets like Feed Holders, Picture Puzzles, Slide Show, Weather, CPU Meter, Currency, Calendar and Clock gadgets.

In addition to installing these gadgets, it also adds the “Gadgets” option to the context menu of the desktop, which is activated with the right click, so that you can quickly access all the installed gadgets, as in Windows 7. Similarly, when you click right on the desktop and then in the “View” option, you will see an option to show and hide desktop gadgets.

If you want to install more elements, you can visit the download page of the Desktop Gadgets installer, just by clicking on the link “Get more gadgets online” found in the “Gadgets” window. This window appears when you right-click on the desktop and then in the “Gadgets” section. The website features over 500 cool desktop gadgets.

The Desktop Gadgets installer setup comes with no strings attached, which means it doesn’t offer you to install any additional toolbars or other junk software. Desktop Gadgets Installer is fully compatible with Windows 10, both 32-bit and 64-bit.

Try installing 8GadgetPack software

Like the software that we showed you earlier, 8GadgetPack is another free application to install gadgets in Windows 10. Although 8GadgetPack was developed for Windows 8 and 8.1, it is also compatible with Windows 10.

Just download and install 8Gadgetpack to see a sidebar containing your favorite desktop gadgets. A total of 45 gadgets are installed when you install 8GadgetPack.

These include clock, calendar, currency, clipboarder, custom calendar, application launcher, and all CPU gauges. This software also adds gadget options to the desktop context menu and is very easy to use.

Caution before downloading desktop gadgets for Windows 10 from the internet

After installing one of the above applications, you will be able to download and install many desktop gadgets from the internet. And since Microsoft no longer offers gadgets and suggests that you don’t download any, you should be cautious when downloading gadgets from third-party websites.

That is why we recommend that you download gadgets only from reliable sources since many of the gadgets available on the web are nothing more than malicious software.

