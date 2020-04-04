One by one, the most exciting leagues and sports competitions in the world left us because of the coronavirus. Even the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were postponed because of the pandemic. Fortunately, sports lovers have a great alternative to survive quarantine: sports video games.

Ohh yes, there is a wide variety of titles that allow us to experience emotions very close to those caused by best sports worldwide and we allow ourselves to list some of our favorites so you don’t hesitate to play them while you wait at home for the return of sports activity.

We don’t list sports video games because the order to define the best is up to you. Also, if you feel like there was one missing, you know, You have the comment box to suggest it.

FIFA 20:

Impossible not to play the FIFA 20 while soccer returns to activity normally. Maybe the most complete video game for soccer lovers because in addition to taking away the excitement of the best leagues and competitions in the world, like the Champions, the Libertadores, the Premier, the Bundesliga, the Spanish League and more, you can live exciting encounters on the streets with your VOLTA mode, or put together an unbeatable team with the stars of the Ultimate Team.

NBA 2K20:

If you want to control best NBA superstars in which the emotion returns to the staves or to live the purest basketball that is played in the neighborhoods of the United States, NBA 2K20 It is the best alternative to do it from the comfort of your home.

F1 2019:

Racing fanatic? Formula 1 was strongly affected by the coronavirus and it will be a huge challenge to get everything back to normal for this industry. But you don’t have to stop enjoying the sound of the motors while that happens With this title that allows you to experience all the excitement of a Grand Prix from the wheel of the best teams.

MLB The Show 20:

Had it not been for COVID-19, this same week the 2020 season of the Major Leagues would have started. But rest assured, we guarantee that With MLB The Show 20 you will feel that you are living an authentic game of your favorite team because the creators raffled with realism. At the moment it is only available for PlayStation 4, but from next year it can also be enjoyed by Xbox and Nintendo users.

MADDEN NFL 20:

At the moment, the NFL has only been affected by coronavirus Regarding Draft 2020. However, the months without football are usually eternal for all of us who love this sport and will be even more so in quarantine. So it’s a wonderful idea to spend hours playing matches between the best teams, taking your own QB from the collegiate world to the top of the league in the Career mode, or bring together the best players from the present and the past with their team Ultimate team.

PES 2020:

In the middle of its 25th anniversary year, it is unthinkable to have a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One at home and not give a few hours to the eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020. With this video game the wait will not be so long to see the soccer figures on the field again because this simulator recreates their movements and plays masterfully.

WWE 2K20:

The WWE show also has its own simulator for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, making it one of the best options now that long hours at home await you. Recreate epic battles over the ring with your spectacular roster of male or female fighters (both of the moment and legends of yesterday) or enjoy its SuperCard mode.

UFC 3:

If you are more fan of the UFC that of the WWE, you cannot let the quarantine pass without putting into practice your best punches and kicks to prove you are the ultimate mixed martial arts fighter and make decisions for your fighter to become the greatest. As a plus, the soundtrack of this title is memorable.

Mario & Sonic At The Olimpyc Games:

As we said at the beginning, Tokyo 2020 is another victim of the coronavirus. But what better way to forget about that bitter drink for the sport than disputing 21 official Olympic disciplines in the company of perhaps the two most beloved characters in video games (along with all his friends). Feel free to enjoy it if you have your Nintendo Switch.

Descenders

We close this list of sports video games with a strong bet. Descenders is a title designed to experience all the adrenaline of mountain biking with rapid descents on well-designed terrain where mistakes are paid dearly.